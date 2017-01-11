11 Things You Must Do in Philly This Spring

Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest Head out to the AC for the annual celebration of suds, this time representing over 1,000 types of beers and 150 brewers for two days of live music and libations (including beer pong). There will also be plenty of food vendors to help soak it up, such as Chickie’s & Pete’s and Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar.

The Claridge Hotel

