11 Things You Must Do in Philly This Spring

There’s nothing tired about the oldest restaurants and bars in Philly, but if you’re looking for something completely fresh to do now that the snow's starting to back away, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the best events in Philly to get you in the springtime mood, and pretty much all of them involve massive amounts of food, drink, and sunshine.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20-21

Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest Head out to the AC for the annual celebration of suds, this time representing over 1,000 types of beers and 150 brewers for two days of live music and libations (including beer pong). There will also be plenty of food vendors to help soak it up, such as Chickie’s & Pete’s and Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar.

The Claridge Hotel

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

The Fairmount Food Crawl Take a walking tour of Fairmount and stop at 14 local restaurants to sample signature eats and different kinds of pig, plus complimentary craft cocktail samples. Best of all, you can start off anywhere you want, instead of walking around Fairmount with a gaggle of strangers robbing you of all the good samples. Tickets start at $5.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Sun

Philly Wine Week Bars and restaurants throughout the city, everywhere from Fork to Johnny Brenda’s to Sassafras Bar, are offering up specials on the finest of grape juices. This is the second year of the citywide wine week, steadily growing to catch up with the Philly Beer Week we know and love.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

East Coast Beard & Mustache Competition Finally, all of Philadelphia’s ironic facial hair in one room. Tickets are $15 whether you compete or not, and expect plenty of flowing PBR and spontaneous tattooing thanks to two artists who will be present.

TLA

Date

Event

Location

Apr 12 Sun

Philly Farm & Food Fest This year’s fest features not only tons of locally sourced foods, but also the return of the Local Libations Lounge, where bartenders and brewers can give you a guided tour of the city with spirits for an extra $10.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Manayunk BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Craft Beer Fest Soak up over 60 kinds of beers (maybe not all at once) while soaking up the sun at one of the first temperature-appropriate outdoor festivals of the year. Get truly ready for warm-weather living with barbecue samples from local Manayunk spots.

Main St

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Flavors of the Avenue Each spot in the nonstop parade of good restaurants lining E Passyunk Ave will now all gather under one big tent to serve you samples of their favorite bites. Tickets start at $45, and you can score specialty cocktails and craft beer.

E Passyunk Ave

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival Around 40 Rittenhouse restaurants and bars are in full bloom to showcase some of the best food in the city. There’re also plenty of wine tastings, live music, and other specials to get your summer started early.

Walnut St between Broad & 19th

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

Philadelphia Taste of the Nation Keep the eating going with 50 of Philly’s literal tastemakers, including both chefs and mixologists, at the annual Taste of the Nation benefit. Try to ease on the libations if you plan on participating in the silent auction, though.

Loews Philadelphia Hotel

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

World’s Largest Bar Crawl This is not hyperbole. If you choose to make a day of it, the bar crawl lasts for eight hours (though you can start wherever and whenever you want) and will have you traipsing around to over 50 locations everywhere from Rittenhouse to NoLibs to UCity and beyond.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

9th Street Italian Market Festival It’s a South Philly block party of Mummer proportions when Italian culture takes over 9th St in celebration of the neighborhood’s Italian Market. Street vendors will be selling their own fixings along with market vendors repping cheese, pastries, and pasta.

9th St Italian Market

