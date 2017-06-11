Abraham Lincoln said it best: "Prohibition goes beyond the bounds of reason in that it attempts to control a man's appetite by legislation and makes crimes out of things that are not crimes. Now, where did I put my Red Dog tall boy?". Spitting in the face of a law so uncool that Lincoln hated it like 60yrs before it was even passed: Elfreth's Alley Museum's Speakeasy Costume Ball
Celebrating all things once illegally imbibe-able (we're talking moonshine wine & illegal-to-purchase beer), this password-required, jazz-age fete'll feature live music, silent films, and a pair of pre-repeal historians to talk you through three hours of unlimited drinking (think crafts from Weyerbacher, Triumph Brewing Co., and Depression-era Spodee, which could very well make your night history, too
And because it wouldn't be a true speakeasy without it, SCB'll also have
a bunch of rubbing alcohol someone made in their bathtub! a run of not-legal-to-sell homebrews from bedroom-barley-jacks across Philly that they'll be judging as part of the second annual Elfreth's Cup. Sadly none of those beers are available to the public, just media judges and a couple lucky dudes who accurately remember that Abe Lincoln quote, and click the link below this immediately…
You won't be able to get into this crazy secret booze event unless you read on
