Lifestyle

You haven't been this creeped out since you rode the El

By Published On 06/14/2012 By Published On 06/14/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

FDR said it best: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Oh, and zombies". Find out just how right he was this Fri & Sat at Mausoleum Horror Con, a two-day, zombie-filled fright fest put on by PhilaMOCA & Cinedelphia with comped Narragansett beer & energy drinks, Nazi vampire slayers, and a cadre of burlesque dancers -- so, plenty of things to keep you "up" at night. A peek

Friday: Day 1 tips off with seven hours of free beer and the Con's Mausoleum Art Show of Horrors, which's basically a mini film fest and horror art show... with seven hours of free beer

Saturday: Day 2 tips off with 13 more hours of (ugh) free beer, plus a vendor hall full of cult-movie DVD/VHS hawkers and folks selling desk-awesoming figurines (zombie Stormtroopers, sharks being attacked by zombies...), an undead puppet-MC'd burlesque show (not kidding), and a screening of half-man/half-cyborg Nazi-vampire-slaying-via-kung-fu Manborg, also what Jimmy Connors shouts while trying to get Bjorn's attention in a room filled with female family members

Friday'll only run you $7, and Saturday's just $12, meaning you can enjoy 20hrs of free beer (plus all this horror awesome) for less than $20 -- a New Deal pretty much anyone can get behind. Even Republicans.

1. Mausoleum Horror Con 531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 (Loft District)

FDR said it best: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. Oh, and zombies". Find out just how right he was this Fri & Sat at Mausoleum Horror Con, a two-day, zombie-filled fright fest put on by PhilaMOCA & Cinedelphia with comped Narragansett beer & energy drinks, Nazi vampire slayers, and a cadre of burlesque dancers -- so, plenty of things to keep you "up" at night

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More