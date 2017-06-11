Lions, and tigers, and beers, oh my

Because the last time you drank beer at the Zoo everyone thought it was "inappropriate", especially the police officer who escorted you "off the premises" and wrote you up for an "open container violation", do it way more legally this time at Elmwood Park Zoo Oktoberfest
Sporting more breweries and food than ever before, this all-inclusive, four-hour fete'll come with unlimited tastes of 30+ craft brews (Prism Bitto Honey IPA, Doylestown Brewing Co Sessionable IPA, Lancaster Oktoberfest…) and the chance to drink 'em while you kick it with 150 animals across 16 acres, including cougars, jaguars, howler monkeys, bighorn sheep, alligators, black-footed ferrets, and bison, the "largest land mammal in North America assuming Adele is still on tour in the UK"
There's also gonna be food (crab fries from Chickie & Pete's, German-y eats from new-this-year Pinecrest Country Club, and a slew of grilled dogs & hogs from Zachary's BBQ), plus an oompah band, polka dancing, and girls in lederhosen, who you're probably hoping you get to escort "off the premises" and be "inappropriate" with.
