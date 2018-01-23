20 Perfect Date Ideas for Winter in Philly

Between dating apps, the bar scene, and the temptation to give in and spend your chilly Philly night binging a show on Netflix, sometimes simply finding a date in this city is tough enough. That said, once you do end up convincing someone to spend time with you, it shouldn’t have to be a struggle deciding what to do together. Whether you’re in the early stages of a new romance or have been cuffed up for awhile, let these 20 ideas be your guide for Philadelphia dating bliss.
Spend the afternoon at Yards Brewery
Northern Liberties
With its beautiful new location over on Spring Garden Street, the updated Yards Brewing Company is now equipped with 20 different beers on tap, a full kitchen, and, most importantly, longer hours. The free brewery tours that were famous at the old spot haven’t started up yet, but the huge taproom should keep you occupied in the meantime!
Treats on treats on treats at Reading Terminal Market
Market East
Reading Terminal (one of America’s largest and oldest public markets) is an indoor culinary wonderland and a perfect weekend date option. Scan the aisles and don’t be ashamed as you and your date get away with double the socially acceptable purchases (my picks include donuts from Beiler’s, cookies from Famous 4th Street, and roast pork from DiNic’s) by sharing.
Jam out at Union Transfer
Callowhill
A renovated concert venue in a former luggage transfer station makes for a more picturesque date spot than you may think; they’ve got chandeliers here, people! Check out the UT calendar, pick a show (there’s one almost every night), grab a beer, and enjoy the tunes -- and just so you know, if your date was on any of the Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, or Eagles championship rosters, you get in for free.
Check out who's cooking at The Food Cart at Garage
East Passyunk
For the nights when a “bar” date is all you can muster, let Garage be your pick. Built in a former auto body shop, Garage has an insane beer list (300+ cans) and a rotating food cart right in the middle of the room, but if you get bored of food and beer, there's also Skee-Ball, pinball, and a pool table.
Find treasure at the Phila Flea Markets
Various locations
Held in a different neighborhood most warm weather weekends (or indoors down at Penn’s Landing in the winter), these flea markets are perfect for picking up some true gems, especially really unique Philly collectibles. Make it a morning date: Get there early, bring cash, and impress your date with your haggling skills.
Take a fancy class at COOK
Rittenhouse Square
If you want to really (really) impress your date, a class at COOK will do the job. In this intimate demonstration kitchen, you’ll get the chance to watch a meal get prepared by one of our city’s best chefs… and then you get to eat it. Class titles have included A Very Vegan Valentine’s Dinner, Pizza Making at Home 101, and Big Boozy Brunch -- seriously, what are you waiting for?
Eat mussels and drink beer at Monk's Cafe
Rittenhouse Square
For a delicious (yet cheap!) meal and a superb beer list, Monk’s is your spot. Located right in Center City, Monk’s is among the best beer bars in the nation. It gets pretty crowded at night, so if you have your heart set on the date there (and not some less crowded bar down the street), get there 20 minutes early and put your name in. If you can’t get a spot early, don’t worry: The full menu is served till 1am each night.
LOL at the Philly Improv Theater
Rittenhouse Square
An improv show could end up in a variety of directions -- fun, nonsensical, or awkward -- just like your date! Snag two cheap tickets (usually $10), pick up some drinks (the theater is BYOB), and show your date that you enjoy fun like other normal humans, too. Be prepared for some amazing storytelling, quick wits, hilarious chaos, and a dash of audience participation with some of our city’s most unique comedy.
Challenge your date at Barcade
Fishtown
A little competition should be the perfect way to take the edge off your date. Grab a beer and challenge your companion to one (or several) of the arcade’s vintage video games, including everything from BurgerTime and Tetris to Super Street Fighter II. With the games running 25 cents each and a kitchen for when you get hungry, you could be here for a while.
Get adult geeky at Science After Hours
Logan Square
The Franklin Institute offers awesome monthly events filled with activities, performances, and live science demonstrations based on the night’s theme. Other after-hours additions include cash bars for beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail, so the events are 21+. Upcoming themes include Wizard School, Prom, 8-Bit, Clue, Speakeasy, and more. Costumes are encouraged.
Take a guided tour at the Magic Gardens
Washington Square West
Sure, you’ve seen that beautiful mosaic structure while you're walking down South Street, but you don’t know the full story until you’ve toured the place. The Magic Gardens offers $15 guided tours all year long (totally worth it), plus tons of fun programming to add something more to your date. Check out the live performance series, Twilight in the Gardens, or even one of the dedicated date nights with candlelit tours catered towards couples, complete with complimentary wine.
Bowling strikes and popping tots at North Bowl
Northern Liberties
If you haven’t been to North Bowl yet, you’re missing out on a great date location. Filled with cool decor, arcade games, a full bar, and a kitchen serving up delicious tacos, tater tot combos, and more, it has all you could need for a little competitive night out. Make sure you and your date check out the photo option on the scoreboard for some extra LOLs throughout the game.
Swing by showtime at the Roxy
Rittenhouse Square
Amp up your normal movie date with a little BYOB action. The Philadelphia Film Society’s Roxy Theater is small and intimate, but it puts on the coolest events. Every Wednesday they host BYO nights with either films out right now, or classic movies like Home Alone or A Knight’s Tale. You can bring a six-pack or a bottle of wine/Champagne for a small $3 convenience fee.
Take a history lesson on wheels with Founding Fathers
Various locations
Doing the whole “history thing” may seem like a lame date, but when you’re dating in a city like Philadelphia, you kinda have to embrace it. Local tour company Founding Footsteps offers historic tours “filled with great stories, bad jokes, and cold beer” that make for a fun day date with your boo. If we still haven’t convinced you to love the city’s history, there are plenty of other tavern-focused tours for you to enjoy.
Sample cake like you're engaged at Cake Life
Fishtown
Cake tasting dates are not just for soon-to-be married couples anymore. On the second Saturday afternoon of the month (or every month, if that’s how you feel about cake), head over to Cake Life Bake Shop for a casual afternoon of sampling sweets. The cake tasting plate is $28, and the portion size is big enough for the two of you. Some events are even BYOB!
Learn a new cooking skill at La Cucina
Market East
For a date that gets you crafting culinary specialities for your date, try La Cucina at the Market (right across the street from Reading Terminal). They offer date night specials, with themes like Viva la France! and From Rome with Love, as well as their roster of normal classes, promising skills like handmade pasta, pro meatball making, and more. They come in a little expensive for a normal date night, but the staff is friendly, the facilities are beautiful, and the food is delicious.
Take the scenic route on the Love Letter Train Tour
Various locations in West Philly
This Mural Arts Program tour covers the work of Steve Powers and his 50 gorgeous rooftop murals that collectively express a love letter from a guy to a girl, from an artist to his hometown, and from local residents to their West Philadelphia neighborhood. Hop on for an elevated train ride (led by a guide for $20/person) and take in a giant love letter. Public transit doesn't get more romantic than this.
Mummers. Anything to do with the Mummers
Various locations
Attending the Mummers Parade is about as Philly as it gets, but if your mishaps from the night before have you in bed for the New Year’s Day parade (or it’s just not New Year’s Day anymore), you can visit the Mummers Museum for year-round amusement -- you may even learn how to "strut." Additionally, most brigades hold fundraisers all year long for a unique South Philly adventure which helps fund the parade prep that brings so many Philadelphians joy every January.
Tour your favorite sports stadium
South Philly
Share your love of Philadelphia sports with your date and venture down to South Philly for a tour of one of our stadiums. The photo ops will be plentiful as you make your way through the dugout at Citizens Bank Park, in the locker room at the Linc, or the Press Box at Wells Fargo Center. Tickets range from $10-$14 per person.
Indulge in the Pizza Brain/Little Baby's combo
Fishtown
In order to properly comprehend the fact that Philadelphia actually has the world’s first pizza museum, you just need to go there and experience it. After a slice or two at Pizza Brain (the Kira Tierston pie is insane), head next door to Little Baby’s and try some not-so-average ice cream flavors (like chocolate salt malt, Thai iced tea, and everything bagel), including tons of non-dairy, vegan options.
