Everything You Need to Do in Philly This Winter

January's gone, but winter in the Northeast still sucks: The days are short, the wind is harsh, and everyone’s lips are perpetually chapped. However, instead of continuing to sulk in the doldrums like some kind of doldrum-sulking stick in the mud, consider this: Taking advantage of all the season has to offer might actually make the time go by faster. Philly surely seems to think so -- the city is alive with musical theater, massive conventions, and countless other things to do in spite of the cold. Here’s to putting some soul in the winter solstice.
Sunday
Feb 4
The Rotunda
Prepare for the other bowl happening later by tasting local competitors’ best vegan chili, from amateurs to more seasoned culinary creators. Don’t worry: The event wraps before Super Bowl kickoff.
Price: $15
Sunday
Feb 4
Multiple locations
In case you hadn’t heard, the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, so put on your best dog mask and head to the bar for a festive screening of the game. We’ve put together a whole guide to the best bars with Super Bowl specials; among the many viewing options, McGillin's Olde Ale House will serve green beer and Iggletinis while Nick’s Bar & Grille will have game-day specials like $5 roast pork and roast beef sandwiches, $2 tacos, $8 nachos, $10 Miller Lite buckets, and $3 domestic drafts.
Price: Pay-as-you-go food and drink
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 8-18
Multiple locations
The first-ever Philly Theatre Festival will feature 80 events and 268 performances -- including a staging of “Chicago” and three comedies about love and relationships -- in the city and suburbs. Performances range from one-man shows to plays accompanied by food and drink.
Price: Free, $15, or $30
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Hundreds of tattoo artists will populate the floor of the Convention Center creating works of art on skin canvases. Take a peek at the works-in-progress, make an appointment to get your own, or enter in one of the many tattoo contests in categories ranging from best leg piece to best cover up.
Price: $22 for a single day, $45 for a three-day pass
Friday - Wednesday
Feb 9-14
Powel House
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a candlelit walking tour of Society Hill that details the stories of Philadelphia’s paranormal past and present… right? The second half of the tour winds through historic mansions Powel House and Physick House, both of which ghosts are said to haunt.
Price: $22
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-18
Academy of Music
Opera Philadelphia locally premieres a new production, Written on Skin. It’s about an affair between an artist and a farmer’s wife, the former of whom has been commissioned by the farmer to create a manuscript about his family. It gets messy.
Price: $20-$180
Saturday
Feb 10
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Get down to the waterfront for a little weekend dessert sampling from Franklin Fountain, Garces Group, and Chickie’s and Pete’s. A number of stouts will also be up for tasting: Yards Chocolate Love Stout, Lancaster Milk Stout, and Dominion Oak Barrel Stout.
Price: Free while supplies last
Saturday
Feb 10
Voltage Lounge
If your idea of a good time looks like a scene out of Stranger Things, then put on your best frilly prom gown and hit this ‘80s prom-style dance night. Period-appropriate music will soundtrack the night, which promises some sci-fi twists.
Price: $10 cover
Tuesday - Sunday
Feb 13-18
Forrest Theatre
Featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, Waitress is the musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, where a baker/waitress deals with an unhappy marriage (and unwanted pregnancy) by aiming to win a pie-making contest and using the winnings to start anew.
Price: Tickets start at $62-$132
Wednesday
Feb 14
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
It’s Valentine’s Day. Grab your significant other and hit the ice for one of two romantic ice skating sessions, held from 7pm to 8:30pm and 9pm to 10:30pm, respectively. Admission gets you ice skating, skate rental, chocolates, flowers, photo booth, and DJ entertainment.
Price: $25, plus pay-as-you-go food and drink
Saturday
Feb 17
Reading Terminal Market
Learn how to make Chinese crepes, see local Asian American group the Philadelphia Suns perform a Lion Dance, and more to honor Chinese New Year. Kids activities and Chinatown vendors will also be available.
Price: Pay-as-you-go food and drink
Saturday
Feb 17
XFINITY Live!
Over 150 craft beers will be yours for the sampling at Winterfest Live!, an indoor-outdoor beer fest in the huge entertainment space. With an area devoted strictly to Pennsylvania beers, Mexican and Asian eats, and bull-riding, there’s a little something for everyone.
Price: $20-$60
Saturday
Feb 24
Penn Museum
Take some time out from exploring the Africa Galleries to partake in the Penn Museum’s Celebration of African Cultures Day, which features African music and dance, storytelling, a drumming workshop, arts, crafts, an African marketplace, games, and more.
Price: Free with admission
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 24-Mar 11
Merriam Theater
Combining thousands of years of Chinese culture, dance, and dress and innovative animated backdrops, the Shen Yun Performing Arts dance troupe puts on a two-hour performance that whittles down history into colorful entertainment.
Price: $80-$165
Saturday
Mar 3
Navy Yard
Philly goes hard when it comes to beer -- but you already knew that. This festival of suds takes place outdoors in early March, so dress accordingly, and sample craft beers from over two dozen breweries, including Weyerbacher and Double Nickel.
Price: $12-$75
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 3-11
Pennsylvania Convention Center
The first signs of spring in Philly come from inside the convention center during the Philadelphia Flower Show. Between the ornate gardens, floral displays, flower shop, and numerous presentations, this week-long exhibition is a horticulturalist’s dream come true.
Price: $17-$35
Saturday - Saturday
Mar 3-17
Multiple locations
For over 30 years, eager bar crawlers have filed onto buses and have been shuttled around the city for the ultimate St. Patty’s Day bar crawl: the Erin Express. This year, you have three opportunities to partake in the revelry. Buses depart each bar -- like Blarney Stone and New Deck Tavern -- every 15 minutes.
Price: Free
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 7-18
Wilma Theater
Local contemporary ballet troupe BalletX presents their Spring series, with two world premieres from choreographers Darrell Grand Moultrie and Trey McIntyre, plus a 2014 work from Matthew Neenan.
Price: $25-$50
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 8-18
Academy of Music
If your reference point of the ballet classic Swan Lake is Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, feast your eyes on the Pennsylvania Ballet’s traditional staging of the tale of a woman turned swan with an unmistakable Tchaikovsky score.
Price: $35-$159
Sunday
Mar 11
16th St. and John F. Kennedy Blvd.
The annual Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade features a route down the Parkway with marching bands, dance groups, youth groups, and various local Irish groups processing for their heritage.
Price: Free
Thursday - Thursday
Mar 22-29
Various locations
Now in its fifth year, Philly Wine Week puts the spotlight on the city’s wine scene with events at some of the top wine bars and restaurants like Panorama, Pinot Boutique, and more. Events focus on all things wine, from pairings to wine dinners.
Price: Pay-as-you-go
Sunday
Mar 25
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Kick off race season with The Love Run, a spring half marathon that takes racers through Center City, Old City, Chinatown, Fairmount Park, Strawberry Mansion, and back to the Art Museum. New this year is a 5K distance, too. Or you can opt to be in the cheering squad.
Price: $50-$97
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 27-Apr 1
Academy of Music
What happens when a washed up musician turns a class full of students into actual rock stars? You may remember School of Rock as the movie starring Jack Black, but its Broadway interpretation is coming to Philly for a limited time.
Price: $20-$145
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 31-Apr 1
Pennsylvania Convention Center
For two days, a number of exhibits showcasing the African American experience, from inventions to black history in the press, will be shown to celebrate crucial moments in American history. Other activities include a genealogy presentation and a talk by Civil Rights movement leader and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dr. C.T. Vivian.
Price: Free
