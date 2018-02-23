Events

Everything You Need to Do in Philly This Winter

St. Patrick's Day in Philly
January's gone, but winter in the Northeast still sucks: The days are short, the wind is harsh, and everyone’s lips are perpetually chapped. However, instead of continuing to sulk in the doldrums like some kind of doldrum-sulking stick in the mud, consider this: Taking advantage of all the season has to offer might actually make the time go by faster. Philly surely seems to think so -- the city is alive with musical theater, massive conventions, and countless other things to do in spite of the cold. Here’s to putting some soul in the winter solstice.

Waitress The Musical
Sunday
Feb 4

Sample vegan chili at the Super Philly Chili Bowl

Sample vegan chili at the Super Philly Chili Bowl
The Rotunda
Prepare for the other bowl happening later by tasting local competitors’ best vegan chili, from amateurs to more seasoned culinary creators. Don’t worry: The event wraps before Super Bowl kickoff.
Price: $15
Sunday
Feb 4

Watch the Super Bowl

Watch the Super Bowl
Multiple locations
In case you hadn’t heard, the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, so put on your best dog mask and head to the bar for a festive screening of the game. We’ve put together a whole guide to the best bars with Super Bowl specials; among the many viewing options, McGillin's Olde Ale House will serve green beer and Iggletinis while Nick’s Bar & Grille will have game-day specials like $5 roast pork and roast beef sandwiches, $2 tacos, $8 nachos, $10 Miller Lite buckets, and $3 domestic drafts.
Price: Pay-as-you-go food and drink
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 8-18

Check out a new festival devoted to theater

Check out a new festival devoted to theater
Multiple locations
The first-ever Philly Theatre Festival will feature 80 events and 268 performances -- including a staging of “Chicago” and three comedies about love and relationships -- in the city and suburbs. Performances range from one-man shows to plays accompanied by food and drink.
Price: Free, $15, or $30
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11

Get some new ink at a tattoo convention

Get some new ink at a tattoo convention
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Hundreds of tattoo artists will populate the floor of the Convention Center creating works of art on skin canvases. Take a peek at the works-in-progress, make an appointment to get your own, or enter in one of the many tattoo contests in categories ranging from best leg piece to best cover up.
Price: $22 for a single day, $45 for a three-day pass
Friday - Wednesday
Feb 9-14

Learn about love gone wrong

Learn about love gone wrong
Powel House
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a candlelit walking tour of Society Hill that details the stories of Philadelphia’s paranormal past and present… right? The second half of the tour winds through historic mansions Powel House and Physick House, both of which ghosts are said to haunt.
Price: $22
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-18

Go to the opera

Go to the opera
Academy of Music
Opera Philadelphia locally premieres a new production, Written on Skin. It’s about an affair between an artist and a farmer’s wife, the former of whom has been commissioned by the farmer to create a manuscript about his family. It gets messy.
Price: $20-$180
Saturday
Feb 10

Indulge your sweet tooth

Indulge your sweet tooth
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Get down to the waterfront for a little weekend dessert sampling from Franklin Fountain, Garces Group, and Chickie’s and Pete’s. A number of stouts will also be up for tasting: Yards Chocolate Love Stout, Lancaster Milk Stout, and Dominion Oak Barrel Stout.
Price: Free while supplies last
Saturday
Feb 10

Go to prom

Go to prom
Voltage Lounge
If your idea of a good time looks like a scene out of Stranger Things, then put on your best frilly prom gown and hit this ‘80s prom-style dance night. Period-appropriate music will soundtrack the night, which promises some sci-fi twists.
Price: $10 cover
Tuesday - Sunday
Feb 13-18

Watch a musical about pie

Watch a musical about pie
Forrest Theatre
Featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, Waitress is the musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, where a baker/waitress deals with an unhappy marriage (and unwanted pregnancy) by aiming to win a pie-making contest and using the winnings to start anew.
Price: Tickets start at $62-$132
Wednesday
Feb 14

Celebrate your love

Celebrate your love
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
It’s Valentine’s Day. Grab your significant other and hit the ice for one of two romantic ice skating sessions, held from 7pm to 8:30pm and 9pm to 10:30pm, respectively. Admission gets you ice skating, skate rental, chocolates, flowers, photo booth, and DJ entertainment.
Price: $25, plus pay-as-you-go food and drink
Saturday
Feb 17

Ring in another new year

Ring in another new year
Reading Terminal Market
Learn how to make Chinese crepes, see local Asian American group the Philadelphia Suns perform a Lion Dance, and more to honor Chinese New Year. Kids activities and Chinatown vendors will also be available.
Price: Pay-as-you-go food and drink
Saturday
Feb 17

Raise a glass at a beer fest

Raise a glass at a beer fest
XFINITY Live!
Over 150 craft beers will be yours for the sampling at Winterfest Live!, an indoor-outdoor beer fest in the huge entertainment space. With an area devoted strictly to Pennsylvania beers, Mexican and Asian eats, and bull-riding, there’s a little something for everyone.
Price: $20-$60
Saturday
Feb 24

Honor African culture at an annual celebration

Honor African culture at an annual celebration
Penn Museum
Take some time out from exploring the Africa Galleries to partake in the Penn Museum’s Celebration of African Cultures Day, which features African music and dance, storytelling, a drumming workshop, arts, crafts, an African marketplace, games, and more.
Price: Free with admission
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 24-Mar 11

Revel in a performance of classical Chinese dance

Revel in a performance of classical Chinese dance
Merriam Theater
Combining thousands of years of Chinese culture, dance, and dress and innovative animated backdrops, the Shen Yun Performing Arts dance troupe puts on a two-hour performance that whittles down history into colorful entertainment. 
Price: $80-$165
Saturday
Mar 3

Get your craft beer on

Get your craft beer on
Navy Yard
Philly goes hard when it comes to beer -- but you already knew that. This festival of suds takes place outdoors in early March, so dress accordingly, and sample craft beers from over two dozen breweries, including Weyerbacher and Double Nickel.
Price: $12-$75
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 3-11

Stop and smell the roses

Stop and smell the roses
Pennsylvania Convention Center
The first signs of spring in Philly come from inside the convention center during the Philadelphia Flower Show. Between the ornate gardens, floral displays, flower shop, and numerous presentations, this week-long exhibition is a horticulturalist’s dream come true.
Price: $17-$35
Saturday - Saturday
Mar 3-17

Pretend you're Irish with a St. Patty's bar crawl

Pretend you're Irish with a St. Patty's bar crawl
Multiple locations
For over 30 years, eager bar crawlers have filed onto buses and have been shuttled around the city for the ultimate St. Patty’s Day bar crawl: the Erin Express. This year, you have three opportunities to partake in the revelry. Buses depart each bar -- like Blarney Stone and New Deck Tavern -- every 15 minutes.
Price: Free
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 7-18

See some world-class choreography

See some world-class choreography
Wilma Theater
Local contemporary ballet troupe BalletX presents their Spring series, with two world premieres from choreographers Darrell Grand Moultrie and Trey McIntyre, plus a 2014 work from Matthew Neenan.
Price: $25-$50
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 8-18

Check out more pirouettes at 'Swan Lake'

Check out more pirouettes at 'Swan Lake'
Academy of Music
If your reference point of the ballet classic Swan Lake is Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, feast your eyes on the Pennsylvania Ballet’s traditional staging of the tale of a woman turned swan with an unmistakable Tchaikovsky score.
Price: $35-$159
Sunday
Mar 11

Listen to bagpipers at the St. Patty's parade

Listen to bagpipers at the St. Patty's parade
16th St. and John F. Kennedy Blvd.
The annual Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade features a route down the Parkway with marching bands, dance groups, youth groups, and various local Irish groups processing for their heritage.
Price: Free
Thursday - Thursday
Mar 22-29

Sip some vino during wine week

Sip some vino during wine week
Various locations
Now in its fifth year, Philly Wine Week puts the spotlight on the city’s wine scene with events at some of the top wine bars and restaurants like Panorama, Pinot Boutique, and more. Events focus on all things wine, from pairings to wine dinners.
Price: Pay-as-you-go
Sunday
Mar 25

Put in some miles

Put in some miles
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Kick off race season with The Love Run, a spring half marathon that takes racers through Center City, Old City, Chinatown, Fairmount Park, Strawberry Mansion, and back to the Art Museum. New this year is a 5K distance, too. Or you can opt to be in the cheering squad.
Price: $50-$97
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 27-Apr 1

Watch some kids rock out on stage

Watch some kids rock out on stage
Academy of Music
What happens when a washed up musician turns a class full of students into actual rock stars? You may remember School of Rock as the movie starring Jack Black, but its Broadway interpretation is coming to Philly for a limited time.
Price: $20-$145
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 31-Apr 1

Attend another history and culture showcase

Attend another history and culture showcase
Pennsylvania Convention Center
For two days, a number of exhibits showcasing the African American experience, from inventions to black history in the press, will be shown to celebrate crucial moments in American history. Other activities include a genealogy presentation and a talk by Civil Rights movement leader and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dr. C.T. Vivian.
Price: Free

