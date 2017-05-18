The Philly Bucket List: 54 Things to Do Before You Die

Lifestyle

Sure, we’ve already told you where to eat, where to drink, what to listen to, and where to shop, but what about the stuff you need to do between now and... well, when you die? Don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve assembled a list of things you’ve gotta do in Philly before you kick the bucket. Or move to New York, at which point you’ll be dead to us anyway.

federal donuts
Michael Persico

1. Eat the fried chicken (all three glazes and all three seasonings) at Federal Donuts

And the donuts too, duh.

2. Go to the Barbary on a Monday for Tiger Beats

Just don’t get caught on the hipster cam if you’re poorly dressed.

3. Nosh on Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab Fries at a Phillies game

You've got to focus on something positive.

4. Go to Voyeur at 2:30am after the bars have closed

You might need the weekend to recover afterward.

rocky steps
Flickr/Andreas Metz

5. Go ahead and run up the Rocky steps at the Art Museum

You know you want to.

6. Go to a Friday Free at Noon Concert at XPN

It’ll be the best lunch break decision that you ever made.

7. Sample errthang at Capogiro

Just don’t settle on some basic jawn.

8. Wander into an artist warehouse on First Friday

It’s called ~culture~, friends.

mummer's parade
Flickr/IIP Photo Archive

9. Add to your NYE hangover at the Mummers Parade

Aka, it’s hair-of-the-dog time.

10. Head to 2 Street on New Year’s Day

Enjoy the smell of urine and freedom.

11. Have a romantic moment near the Liberty Bell

It’ll light up your date’s face in only the right ways. Also, be mindful of security guards watching your PDA.

12. Go to Science After Hours at The Franklin Institute

It’s like a grad school field trip plus a bar.

13. Dress down for the Philly Naked Bike Ride

If you’re lucky, your special parts may end up on somebody’s Instagram feed.

barnes foundation
f11photo/Shutterstock.com

14. Try to impress your OkCupid date at the Barnes Foundation

Bonus points if you can rattle off a summary of The Art of the Steal.

15. Get the ish scared out of you at Eastern State Penitentiary...

This can happen any time of year if Halloween feels too far away.

16. Or go there for a little Francophilia on Bastille Day

Let them eat Tasty Cakes!

17. Skip work on a sunny day and find the Devil’s Pool

Just don’t tell anyone where it is once you’ve found it.

18. Take a peek at the URBN offices in the Navy Yard

It’s just like Silicon Valley... only smaller.

magic gardens
aceshot1/Shutterstock.com

19. Take artsy pictures at the Magic Gardens

As Isaiah Zagar would say, “Art is the center of the real world.”

20. Stretch it out at Race Street Pier yoga

See, Philly isn’t that fat.

21. Go to the Gay Pride Parade

Rainbows for all!

22. Go down the shore

Re: not Atlantic City. Ocean City, Cape May... some place where the sand doesn’t have shards in it.

23. Wait in line all Saturday morning for a Spread bagel

Top-notch Philly bagels are an ongoing anomaly.

24. Walk down Fabric Row

So what if you can’t sew?

ben franklin bridge
Flickr/Pauline Rosenberg

25. Walk across the Ben Franklin Bridge

So. Much. Camden.

26. Order the Citywide special

Again and again and again. 

27. Make regrettable life choices at McGillin’s

Oh, the stories that alleyway could tell.

28. Shop exclusively at Wawa

Didn’t know you could do that, did you?

philly cheesesteak
Drew Tyson/Thrillist

29. Eat a cheesesteak

Blah blah blah blah blah. Just try any of these or these.

30. Go to karaoke night at Bob & Barbara’s

Admittance is free. The shame is priceless.

31. Order a turducken at Giunta’s Prime Meats at Reading Terminal Market

It is a true specialty.

32. Put your phone away at Hop Sing Laundromat

Or else they will put it away for you.

green aisle grocery
Flickr/halene

33. Shop at Green Aisle Grocery

Stock up on some jams at East Passyunk’s gourmet market, which perfectly blends what’s old and what’s new on the Avenue.

34. Get a dessert pizza at Max Brenner

FYI, it stays open 'til 1am.

35. Catch a glimpse at all the Steve Powers love letter murals

It makes the Market-Frankford Line worthwhile.

36. Buy freaking SEPTA tokens

Before the antiquated system is actually antiquated and transit makes the citywide switch to a more “convenient” method.

the mann center
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

37. See an outdoor show at The Mann Center

Bring a picnic blanket and some good vibes.

38. Take a free brewery tour at Yards

Tours are free at the brewery weekends noon to 4pm.

39. Hide out at Nick’s Roast Beef Bar & Grill

It’s a nice alternative to everything else in the ‘hood.

40. Go broke eating at every single Stephen Starr and Jose Garces restaurant

It will take a while but it’s completely worth it, you little foodie, you.

rita's ice
Cassie Helper/Thrillist

41. Go to Rita’s on the first day of spring for free water ice

Even though it’s usually still cold mid-March.

42. Tour Edgar Allan Poe’s house

For the eerily lit geek in us all.

43. Go to Art After 5 at the Museum of Art

Cocktails just taste better in the Great Stair Hall.

44. Don’t move to New York

Or do. Whatever. Just always be proud to rep Philly.

schuylkill banks
Jon Bilous/shutterstock

45. Run Schuylkill Banks

Or walk, or bike. Not only will you stumble across free movie nights during the summer, but you'll also be doing your heart a favor.

46. Shop in the Italian Market

Get bread from Sarcone's, cheese from Di Bruno, pastries from Isgro, and a pear from whoever this bozo is.

47. Sun yourself on Cira Green

It’ll have a beer garden popping up Friday nights in April, May, and June. Actually, while we're on the subject...

spruce street harbor park
spruce street harbor park | Flickr/Kevin Jarrett

48. Try to hit every beer garden in town this summer

Spruce Street Harbor Park, The Oval, Independence Beer Garden, PHS Pop Up Gardens, SkyGarten, Uptown Beer Garden... and the list goes on.

49. Watch a sunset at Bok Bar

It's arguably one of Philly’s best summer drinking spots.

50. Pay what you wish at the Rodin Museum

This place has more of the sculptor’s work on display than you'll find anywhere else (outside of Paris).

51. Get up at the crack of dawn for the November Project

Yes, you’ll have to hug strangers, but it’s a free workout session every Wednesday and Friday. Suck it up, and #justshowup.

52. Explore Fairmount Park

Leave your Center City/NoLibs/Fishtown bubble for an afternoon, and roam the 9,200 acres of public green space at Fairmount Park. Those happy hours will still be there when you're done.

53. Browse cocktail gear & clothes at Art in the Age

And on the off chance your home wet bar is already fully stocked/you're a teetotaler, this quirky shop also contains a Warby Parker showroom.

54. Go to the Flower Show

Yeah, it’s full of middle-aged ladies taking 1,000 pictures, but there’s no better way to welcome spring in Philly -- except, maybe, by posting up at one of our best bar patios.

Marielle Mondon is a Philly-born editor and freelance writer. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @MarielleMondon.

Sarah Maiellano is a Philadelphia-based freelance writer. Follow her on Instagram @sarahmaiellano.

