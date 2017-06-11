$1 eats, a barn full of bourbon, and Awesome Fest

Philadelphia
Event of the Week
Thursday, June 19th: Eat and drink your way through West Philly at the Baltimore Ave Dollar Stroll, where the neighborhood’s signature shops and restaurants will be serving up deals for… yep, a dollar.
Thursday, June 19th: The annual Awesome Fest is back in Philly tonight with an extra dose of nerdy-ness through its first-time partnership with Wizard World Comic Con. Opening night kicks off with events throughout the city, including a Star Trek-themed cabaret act.
Friday, June 20th: After kicking off Awesome Fest, head to the Wizard World After-Party at MilkBoy for tunes and brews.
Friday, June 20th: Hit up Visit Philly's beer garden series at Morgan's Pier for Summery views of the Delaware River and, much more importantly, happy hour specials on food and local craft brews from 4-7pm.
Saturday, June 21st: It’s the longest day of the year (aka the Best Day of Your Life!), which means you've got plenty of time to enjoy a shton of free concerts going down throughout the city as part of Make Music Philly Day.
Saturday, June 21st: Head to XFINITY Live! and celebrate the Summer solstice with more than 140 beers, sprawling beer gardens, and even a bourbon barn at the Summerfest 2014 Craft Beer & Music Festival.