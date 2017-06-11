Lifestyle

$1 eats, a barn full of bourbon, and Awesome Fest

By Published On 06/19/2014 By Published On 06/19/2014
Dock Street Brewery

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Stuff You'll Like

related

A Crowded Subway Car Staged a Makeshift Graduation for a Kid Who Just Missed His

related

Shaq Celebrates the Internet's Gross Toe Jokes with a Sparkling Pedicure

related

Crayola Wants You to Name Its Brand New Shade of Blue

Philadelphia Event of the Week
Thursday, June 19th: Eat and drink your way through West Philly at the Baltimore Ave Dollar Stroll, where the neighborhood’s signature shops and restaurants will be serving up deals for… yep, a dollar.

Wizard World

Thursday, June 19th: The annual Awesome Fest is back in Philly tonight with an extra dose of nerdy-ness through its first-time partnership with Wizard World Comic Con. Opening night kicks off with events throughout the city, including a Star Trek-themed cabaret act.
Continue Reading

MilkBoy Philadelphia

Friday, June 20th: After kicking off Awesome Fest, head to the Wizard World After-Party at MilkBoy for tunes and brews.

Flickr/Parker Knight

Friday, June 20th: Hit up Visit Philly's beer garden series at Morgan's Pier for Summery views of the Delaware River and, much more importantly, happy hour specials on food and local craft brews from 4-7pm.


Make Music Philly

Saturday, June 21st: It’s the longest day of the year (aka the Best Day of Your Life!), which means you've got plenty of time to enjoy a shton of free concerts going down throughout the city as part of Make Music Philly Day.

Thrillist

Saturday, June 21st: Head to XFINITY Live! and celebrate the Summer solstice with more than 140 beers, sprawling beer gardens, and even a bourbon barn at the Summerfest 2014 Craft Beer & Music Festival.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More