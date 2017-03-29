free things to do in phoenix

They say the best things in life are free, and burgers aside, they're mostly right. In fact, here are dozens of fantastic Phoenix and Valley activities that will cost you precisely zero dollars.
1. Phoenix Art Museum
Admission is free on Wednesdays from 3pm to 9pm for you to get your culture on and view a number of exhibits.
2. Cardinals Training Camp
The Cards have open practices at University of Phoenix Stadium in the weeks leading up to the regular season. Go watch greatness (hopefully) in the making.
3. Desert Botanical Garden
Admission is free on the second Tuesday of each month from 8am to 8pm. Immerse yourself in gloriously costless nature.
4. Tour Karsten Manufacturing aka PING
The golf company is headquartered right here in Phoenix, and you can tour the facility on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday with a reservation.
5. Tour de Fat
Tune up your bicycle and bring your ID to Tempe’s Tour de Fat. The New Belgium-sponsored bike parade promotes sustainability. And, of course, beer drinking.
6. Scottsdale ArtWalk
The free event happens from 7pm to 9pm in downtown Scottsdale along Main Street and Marshall Way. Trust us, you’ll learn a thing or two.
7. Open Air Market
Phoenix’s Saturday morning farmers' market is open year-round from 8am to 12pm. And yes, there are samples.
8. Fiesta Bowl Parade
Even if you’re not a fan of the teams playing in the bowl game, the parade is worth checking out, if you like floats, horses, and marching bands.
9. Hike South Mountain’s trails
There are 51 miles of trails waiting to be explored. And many of them are vastly underrated.
10. See South Mountain by car
You don’t have to be outdoors to enjoy nature. Take a scenic drive up to Phoenix’s South Mountain Park, and hit up Dobbins viewpoint, the highest lookout point in The Valley.
11. Take a self-guided tour through First Friday
Every first Friday of the month, Downtown Phoenix’s art spaces from Grand Avenue to Roosevelt Row come alive from 6pm to 10pm with gallery viewings and live performances.
12. Singh Farms
The farmers market is open on Saturdays, but the hours tend to change -- visiting in the morning is best.
13. Float the Salt River
Grab something that floats and find a good place to launch. Basking costs zero dollars.
14. Trolley Tour
Scottsdale is giving San Francisco a run for its money with its trolley system. The tour starts at 10:30 am at The Old Adobe Mission and takes riders through the Arts District, the Waterfront, and Southbridge. The two-hour tour happens on the second Saturday of every month.
15. Hike Piestewa Peak
Half a million people hike to its summit each year. Have you?
16. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Old Town’s modern art museum offers free admission on Thursdays from 10am to 8pm. It’s also free after 5pm on Friday and Saturday.
17. Dia de los Muertos at the Mesa Arts Center
Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Mesa Arts Center in October. Parking and admission are free for you to enjoy the colorful outfits and free music (food and crafts will cost you, though).
18. Birds 'n Beer
Audubon Arizona’s Birds 'n Beer event, where your learn about ornithology while drinking Four Peaks suds, happens on the third Thursday of each month and it’s completely free.
19. Visit the ASU Art Museum
Arizona State’s Art Museum is free to everyone to view works by both students and internationally renowned creators.
20. Arizona Science Center
You can see the Arizona Science Center and more than a dozen additional cultural sites around Phoenix for free with a Culture Pass.
21. Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve
This 47-acre Sonoran Desert preserve is home to the most Native American petroglyphs in The Valley and it’s free every third Saturday through September.
22. Zombie Walk
Thousands of zombie makeup-clad (we hope) Phoenicians descend upon the streets of downtown for a 1.5-mile walk every October. It’s one of the biggest zombie gatherings in the world and it’s open to all.
23. Climb Camelback Mountain
Take on one of the mountain’s two trails, Cholla or Echo Canyon. Both hikes take you to the 2,704ft summit.
24. Rainbows Festival
Arizona’s second-largest LGBTQ event, behind Phoenix Pride, is 100% free to attend, and features live entertainment and hundreds of exhibitors at its street fair.
25. Free yoga
Every Sunday, the Phoenix-area Lululemon shops host complimentary community yoga classes outside of their storefronts. The Biltmore and Scottsdale Quarter classes both begin at 10:30am and the session in Chandler starts at 10am. Bring your own mat and water.
26. Old Town Farmers' Market
Need a reason to wake up early on Saturday? Check out Scottsdale’s farmers' market. It opens at 7am and it’s always free. Again, samples are your friend.
27. Chile Pepper Fest
For spicy food and local music check out the free Chile Pepper Festival happening in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District this fall. Admission is free, but the cuisine isn’t.
28. Trivia night
Every Sunday, the Crescent Ballroom hosts a trivia night where you can win prizes for all that useless knowledge you’ve accumulated. If you feel like opening your wallet, there are beer and food deals as well.
29. Cosmo Dog Park
It’s basically an amusement park for dogs without the admission fee, and regularly ranks among the top dog parks in the country.
30. Ahwatukee Farmers' Market
Get your fix of locally made jams, jellies, salsas, and more at the ‘Tukee Farmers' Market. Parking is free, too.
31. Historic Heritage Square
This Phoenix city block is home to Victorian-style homes that date back to the 1800s. Take a stroll through the neighborhood to see the gorgeous architecture, and stop for some great food at Pizzeria Bianco, Nobuo at Teeter House, Royal Coffee Bar, and The Rose and Crown.
32. Walk, run, or bike Tempe Beach Park
And if you’re not too sweaty, enjoy all the nearby retail.
33. People-watch on Mill Avenue
Grab a seat on the patio. Tempe is full of interesting people.
34. Arizona State Fair
On Thursdays, you can get into the state fair for free. The catch? It’s only for an hour -- just enough time to grab a turkey leg or something a little more adventurous, like a maple bacon donut cheeseburger.
35. Live music Sundays at Garage-East
Gilbert’s only experimental winery hosts live-music nights each Sunday on the patio. The music is free but their cans of wine sadly aren’t.
36. Boozy book club
This once-a-month meetup is sure to get you buzzing, either because of the monthly book club selection or the beer you’re drinking from First Draft.
37. Public Cupping at Infusion
Learn something new about java when Infusion Coffee and Tea hosts free public cupping events where you can taste different blends and grade them side-by-side. It’s a great way to get caffeinated while helping the company ensure the quality of their brews.
38. Make music with your shadow
Musical Shadows in Mesa, an interactive work of public art, made its debut in spring of 2016, and the work is activated by passerby’s shadows who walk across or nearby the ground installation. Changes in light trigger different percussive or melodic sounds via speakers in the plaza to create a communal musical work, so it’s a great place for both groups and dates.
39. Arcade games at Valley Bar
Mondays are the worst, but at least Valley Bar offers free arcade games every week on that night. Setting a new high score is a surefire way to kick off a great week.
40. Scottsdale Pavilions weekly car show
See dozens of slick rides, old, new, sexy, and strange at the Scottsdale Pavilions weekly car show. It happens every Saturday night in the parking lot next to The Golden Arches at Talking Stick Way and Pima Road.
41. Read a book at the city’s largest library
When was the last time you visited a library? Dust off that card and get to Burton Barr Central Library, the biggest public one in Phoenix. While you’re here you may as well check out @Central Gallery, a fine art exhibition featuring all local artists.
42. No pants light rail ride
Drop-trou for the no pants light rail ride, which happens in January each year. It’s the only time to get on the train in your skivvies and have it be acceptable by your fellow riders.
43. Two-step it
Get your line-dance on at Tempe’s Moonshine Whiskey Bar every Wednesday at 8. Yeehaw!
44. Drop-in improv
Working up the nerve to give improv a try? Do it for free at The Torch Theater every first Saturday of the month from 2:30 to 5:30.
