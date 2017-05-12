The Best Date Ideas in Phoenix

When it comes to dating, a little extra thought can go a long way. And in a place with as much natural beauty and variety of activities as Arizona, there's no excuse not to plan an incredible romantic day or night out. If you still need a little help, don't worry -- we have plenty of options and ideas to help you plan the best date ever in Phoenix.
Take a hot-air balloon ride
Why yes, love will be quite literally in the air as you soar above the outskirts of Phoenix... soaring, in fact, as high as 3,000ft. And to sweeten the deal, you can both celebrate/fortify your nerves with a glass of Champagne that's included.
Try some tubing
Salt River Tubing
"Tubing" might not sound romantic, but trust us, and head east for a lazy two-hour glide down the Salt River. Ice-cold beer (just no glass bottles, please) and munchies will stay dry with the rental of a cooler tube, so you can enjoy a floating picnic.
Get your zen on
Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix|Ro Ho En
Bring your date to this quiet refuge, where you can stroll hand-in-hand through the verdant landscaping, complete with waterfall, koi pond, and crazy-romantic lushness. For some added culture, you can even join in a traditional tea ceremony.
Check out Johnny Cash's guitar
Musical Instrument Museum
Music, as we know, is the food of love. So by extension, this museum is the canteen. From native instruments from around the globe to pieces owned by Johnny Cash and Joshua Bell, all musical styles are represented here.
Go horseback riding
Ponderosa Livery Stable
See The Valley in the way it was meant to be seen -- from the back of a horse. Ponderosa Stables offers guided trail rides in South Mountain Park, known for its stunning rock formations, ancient petroglyphs, and ability to make dates go really, really well.
Go hiking
Various locations
Head out for a romantic stroll complete with picnic or put your partner's physical endurance -- just hopefully not their endurance for you -- to the test. The mountains surrounding Phoenix offer everything from smooth trails to rocky terrain. Nearby favorites include South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, Papago Park, and Camelback Mountain.
Get lucky... at the casino!
Talking Stick Resort
First, get your mind out of the gutter. Second, take your date to this slick casino, and at the end of the day, drop your winnings on dinner at Orange Sky, one of the finest restaurants in The Valley that's located on the resort's 15th floor, where you'll have a 360-degree view of the setting sun. Muy romántico!
Go paddleboating
Encanto Park
What's this? Oh, no big deal, just one of the best city parks in America. Encanto Park is a lush oasis smack dab in the middle of Central Phoenix, and if you've got a partner, you need to rent a paddleboat, bring along some snacks and beverages, and spend the afternoon on the lagoon.
Get into some go-kart racing
Octane Raceway
Want to raise the heart rate at the start of the date? Then get behind the wheel for 14 laps of adrenaline-pumping fun at the largest indoor kart-racing facility in the US. Be warned though: If your date has a competitive side, this is where you shall discover it.
Take in a drag show
Crescent Ballroom
Conservative Phoenix may not seem like a hotspot for boys wanting to dress like girls, but apparently it is, and apparently it also makes for a super-fun date. Hit Naughty or Nice Bingo at Apollo's Lounge or Party Like a Queen on Thursdays at the Crescent Ballroom.
Go to a good ol' drive-in movie
West Wind Glendale Drive-In and Public Market
Because making out in a theater tends to annoy the people sitting around you, take it to the backseat and check out first-run movies like they were meant to be watched (or not watched, in this case) at Arizona's only drive-in movie theater.
Explore some amazing art
First Friday Art Walks, various locations
First Friday lets you check out the beautiful, funky, and downright weird exhibits at galleries throughout the city. More than art, though, this popular monthly event attracts thousands of art lovers to districts such as Roosevelt Row, Jackson St, Grand Ave, Midtown, and Uptown with vendors, street performers, and food trucks.
Dine in the desert
Cloth & Flame
Head to the desert for a catered meal hosted by Cloth & Flame outdoor dinners. The menu and location change every month, and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket goes toward helping preserve the beautiful Sonoran Desert so you'll be doing some good while dining in the wilderness.
Take in a ballgame
Chase Field
Even if neither of you is big into the Diamondbacks, you can always head out to Chase Field to try its crazy food offerings (churro dog, anyone?) or bring your swimsuit and take a dip in the hot tub. You won't have any privacy there, but it's still a great way to let loose.
Take a walk through a desert paradise
Desert Botanical Garden
With its ever-changing art and wildlife exhibitions, the Desert Botanical Garden always has something interesting to check out. Take in the gorgeous scenery during a stroll through one of the five nature trails, then eat at Gertrude's or the Patio Cafe, where you'll sometimes find live music.
Learn a new dance
The Duce
Every Tuesday, the Duce offers free swing dance lessons, followed by hours of live music and drink specials. And if you get tired of jumping and jiving, you can always challenge your date to a game of ping pong, cornhole, or foosball.
Sign up here for our daily Phoenix email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.