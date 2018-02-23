Everything You Must Do in Phoenix This Winter

While the rest of the country is bundling up, Phoenicians are heading out to take full-advantage of the blue skies and moderate temps. The colder months in Phoenix are jam-packed with beer-and-wine festivals, food events featuring the city's best restaurants, live music shows, and -- of course -- Super Bowl parties. Get your calendar out and take note, because there's plenty of things to do in Phoenix all season long.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 22-May 13
See art in the Desert Botanical Garden all season long
Phoenix
Take a stroll through the Desert Botanical Garden and you'll discover the bold and brightly-colored works of Japanese-American artist Jun Kaneko. His work will be on display in the garden until mid-May and is comprised of stunningly large, whimsical ceramic and bronze sculptures: pig heads with the bodies of humans, Japanese tanuki (raccoon dogs), and more. The garden is dotted with plenty of Kaneko’s large-format sculptures, so see if you can discover them all.
Cost: Admission to the garden is $25, admission is free on the second Tuesday of every month
Monday - Sunday
Jan 29-Feb 4
Cheer for your favorite golfers at the People's Open
Scottsdale
Press your khakis and go watch the golf pros vie for the top spot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Held at TPC Scottsdale, this week-long event draws in record-number crowds every year, and miraculously the event coordinators never cease to run out of beer and booze. Country music performers Florida Georgia Line will be playing to a sold-out crowd at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest on Thursday, February 1, but there’s still the chance to see One Republic on February 2, and you can catch ZEDD on February 3.
Cost: Single day GA tickets start at $40
Sunday
Feb 4
Various locations
The Super Bowl is finally here! And whether you’re cheering for the Patriots or the Eagles, or you don’t have an allegiance, you have no shortage of bars to choose from that will be airing the bout. There are dozens of watch parties happening across town: Garage Wine & Tap, Helio Basin, Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, Cien Agaves, and The Attic Ale House are all having one. Eagles fans can cheer along with their comrades at Rockbar and Backyards. And New England transplants can head to Toso’s Sports Bar and Grill where members of the New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona meet up for each game.
Cost: Varies
Monday
Feb 5
Downtown Phoenix
Meet your neighbors and enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts at Meet Me Downtown, the free weekly Monday night meetups give walkers and runners of all ages the opportunity to explore Downtown Phoenix on foot. Beginning at The Park Street Food Bar, the 3.2-mile route winds through areas like Heritage Square, Hance Park, and the Arizona State University downtown campus. Get your hand stamped at check-in because some nearby restaurants will be offering up discounts to those with the Meet Me Downtown mark. Check-in is from 5:15pm to 6:30pm.
Cost: Free
Friday
Feb 9
Downtown Phoenix
Sitcom and stand-up star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Comerica. Famously known for his role on Seinfeld, the renaissance man is hitting the road with a new set and a collection of all-new material. Tickets are going quick for the February act. Shows begins at 7pm and 10pm.
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Saturday
Feb 10
See an unforgettable nighttime spectacle at Lantern Fest
Queen Creek
Hundreds of floating lanterns made from biodegradable rice paper, bamboo, and string will light up the night sky at Lantern Fest at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek. Historically, lanterns were used to symbolize good fortune or celebrate the life of a loved one. At the fest you can send your own lantern to turn over a new leaf or let one go simply to share it on the ‘Gram. There will be live music and s’mores at the fest.
Cost: $60
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 10-11
Dine from Phoenix's best food trucks all weekend long
Scottsdale
Get your fill of street-style eats at the Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Over 55 vendor trucks will be taking over Salt River Fields on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to food, and lots of it, there will be live bands and cooking demos. Hungry foodies up for a challenge can test their stomachs in pie, hot dog and donut eating contests, happening separately throughout the event, of course.
Cost: $12 at the gate, $65 for VIP, $2 samples
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 8-18
Celebrate the best regional beer around at Arizona Beer Week
Multiple locations
Sample local beer from your favorite local breweries throughout Arizona Beer Week. From beer trivia to beer-paired dinners, there are more than 200 events happening across the state. Arizona Beer Week is anchored by the Strong Beer Festival, the largest celebration of suds in the Southwest on February 10 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.
Cost: Event costs vary, tickets to the Strong Beer Festival start at $60
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 10-Apr 1
Gold Canyon
Tear into a turkey leg and catch the armor-clad knights square off against each other in a jousting match at this year’s Arizona Renaissance Festival. Besides the traditional revelry, the Gold Canyon festival will feature an artisan marketplace, games, rides for all ages, and a raucous pleasure feast.
Cost: Adult tickets are $25 online, kid tickets are $15, admission for kids 5 and under is free
Tuesday
Feb 13
Phoenix
Celebrate Fat Tuesday by indulging in Southern classics like jambalaya, beignets, and Sazerac at Justin Beckett’s Southern Rail. In addition to the regular menu, Southern Rail will be offering a special Mardi Gras menu from 11am to 6pm. Dress in your Mardi Gras best and come hungry; the king cake can’t be missed. Reservations are recommended.
Cost: Varies
Wednesday
Feb 14
Have a Valentine's Day date that isn't horribly lame
Various locations
Thank us once you put a ring on it, but we've rounded up 22 spectacular Phoenix date ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day. All of the events that we've listed are super fun, creative, and/or involve horseback riding. Most of them are cheap and include a drink to loosen things up. Have fun, kids.
Cost: Varies by activity, but all affordable
Thursday
Feb 15
Phoenix
Head down to Seventh Avenue for Melrose Third Thursday, a community event where musicians, local vendors and food trucks all come together. Many of the local businesses in the neighborhood extend their hours and offer merch discounts. (This event goes down every third Thursday of each month.)
Cost: Free to attend
Thursday
Feb 15
Party for the epic ASU vs Arizona rivalry game at College Bar
Tempe
This specific rivalry has been, well, lopsided since we can remember. But things could change this go-round in favor of the Sun Devils. The Thursday night game has been sold out for months, but basketball fans should head to College Bar, just steps away from Wells Fargo Arena, to watch the action. Best of all: There’s no cover to get in.
Cost: No cover
Friday - Saturday
Feb 16-17
Tempe
Dave Attell will be taking the stage at Tempe Improv. There are four chances to see the Long Island native perform his hilariously crude humor stand-up routine, with shows beginning on Friday at 7:30pm and 10:30pm, and Saturday at 7:30pm and 10:30pm. Seating is first-come, first-served, and there is a two drink minimum.
Cost: $30
Saturday
Feb 17
Sample Arizona's finest spirits at Crush Brew Festival
Scottsdale
National and local producers of craft beer, distilled spirits, and artisan wine, along with fans of fine refreshments, will converge at the Scottsdale Civic Center for the Crush Brew Festival. Returning for its third year, the festival will feature a whiskey lounge, party tent, and lawn area where you can cozy up with your drink and a blanket while you take in the live music. Hit the after-party at nearby Saguaro Hotel to nosh on tacos and margs until the early morning hours.
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Saturday - Monday
Feb 17-19
Mix and mingle with top mixologists at Arizona Cocktail Weekend
Downtown Phoenix
Some of the world’s most talented and respected mixologists will be mixing things up in Phoenix as part of Arizona Cocktail Weekend. In its seventh year, the annual celebration of all things cocktails will feature seminars, parties big and small, and no shortage of fun and sipping opportunities for both boozehounds and regular folks who are curious about the cocktail scene.
Cost: Event costs vary
Saturday
Feb 17
Meet your favorite D-backs players at the Fan Fest
Scottsdale
Happening at Salt River Fields, D-backs Fan Fest gives serious baseball fans the chance to snap selfies and collect autographs from their favorite players, current coaches, alumni and broadcasters.
Cost: Free
Wednesday - Tuesday
Feb 21-Mar 27
Catch a spring game, or a foul ball at the ballpark
Multiple locations
The D-backs kick off their spring training schedule with an exhibition game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on February 21. But baseball isn’t the only thing that’s back, of course. Notorious ballpark eats like the legendary, quarter-pound, hickory-smoked bacon-wrapped Sonoran Dog will be available once again at the concessions.
Cost: Average spring training ticket price is $32
Sunday
Feb 25
Root for your favorite bartender at the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition
Downtown Phoenix
Happening at Desoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix, the boozy event will pin nine of the cities best mixologists against each other as they compete for the title of Best Bartender. All proceeds from the event benefit the Local First Arizona Foundation. Drinks will be pouring from 3pm to 6pm.
Cost: $40
Sunday
Feb 25
Join Chef Wiley at Mountain Shadows for Sunday Supper Club
Paradise Valley
Rub shoulders with the acclaimed Chef Wiley at Sunday Supper Club. The once-a-month dining series takes place at Hearth ‘61, the stylish restaurant located inside of Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows resort. This month the Sunday Supper Club will welcome one of Napa Valley’s premier wine producers, Markham Vineyards. Guests can enjoy a four-course, wine-paired meal which is set to include bites such as pan-seared gnocchi and herb-roasted New York strip. Sunday Supper Club will commence at 6pm.
Cost: $74
Friday - Sunday
Mar 2-4
Jam out for a cause at the McDowell Mountain Music Festival
Downtown Phoenix
Celebrating its 15th year in downtown Phoenix, this year’s McDowell Mountain Music Festival boasts a lineup with the likes of Chet Faker, Big Gigantic, and Griz. The best part is that 100% of the festival ticket proceeds are donated to charity.
Cost: Single-day general admission is $40, VIP tickets start at $170
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 3-4
Sample bites from top Arizona chefs at Devour Culinary Classic
Phoenix
Arizona’s top culinary talent is coming together for the city’s premier food festival. Happening at the Desert Botanical Garden this year, Devour Culinary Classic gives food-lovers the chance to savor bites from a range of top Valley restaurants, including Crudo, Barrio Cafe, Little Miss BBQ, Taco Chelo, Gallo Blanco, Helio Basin Brewing, and more.
Cost: One-day general admission is $105, VIP $205
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Eat plate lunch and spoon shave ice at the Aloha Festival
Tempe
Hawaii is famous for its plate lunches and shave ice, and lucky for you, you can get both at the Arizona Aloha Festival in Tempe. Between bites attendees can learn about Hawaiian culture through a series of live performances which include music and dance. A trip to the islands is up for grabs, just make sure to enter the raffle.
Cost: Free
Friday - Sunday
Mar 16-18
Rock out at Rawhide with Rebelution and the Dirty Heads
Chandler
The Pot of Gold Music Festival is returning for three days of music and much more. Put your pinball skills to the test with a stop at Arcade Alley where retro games can be played and visit Art Land, an area set to feature the artworks of regional and local artists, between your favorite musical acts.
Cost: Single-day general admission tickets start at $75, VIP pricing ranges from $230 to $699
Friday
Mar 23
Scottsdale
Catch top chefs from around the Valley compete to win the title of best burger in town. The current People’s Choice Champ is Arizona Wilderness’ peanut butter and jalapeño jelly burger, which won last year. Head to Burger Battle to find out if their burger can contend to win again.
Cost: Presale general admission tickets are $65
Cost: Presale general admission tickets are $65
