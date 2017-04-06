The Phoenix Bucket List: 33 Things to Do Before You Die

Despite what the local plastic surgeons would have you believe, eventually you are going to die. And there are a few uniquely Phoenix things you need to do before that happens (or until you get sick of the heat and decide to skip town). Here are the essential things you absolutely must check off your bucket list if you want to experience all the city and its surrounding areas have to offer.
1. Hike Camelback
It’s a hot, long arduous trip, but the bragging rights will be worth it.
2. Float down the Salt River
This is a no-brainer -- who doesn’t want to hop in a tube, drink some beers, and maybe throw marshmallows at strangers?
3. Visit the Phoenix Art Museum
Most people don’t think of Phoenix as a cultural epicenter, but this museum offers a pretty fantastic rebuttal to that with a variety of exhibits and a great restaurant, Palette.
4. First Fridays
Some say Phoenix doesn’t have a personality. Those people have not been to First Fridays, a monthly massive street festival of art, music, and food trucks you won’t soon forget.
5. Get a pie at Pizzeria Bianco
Hands down the best pizza in Phoenix, and yes -- it is worth waiting in line for, at both locations. Order the Sonny Boy with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salami, and olives.
6. Tour the Tovrea Castle
One of Phoenix’s most unique landmarks, the wedding cake-like castle has been part of The Valley’s history for nearly 100 years. Take a guided trip through this unique building, and then wander the 44-acre cactus garden.
7. Visit the Phoenix Zoo
The Phoenix Zoo features around 1,400 animals, including lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!), plus giraffes, monkeys, and rhinos. It also holds occasional “roars and pours” happy hours and the annual holiday bonanza ZooLights.
8. Go on Pat’s Run
Pat Tillman is a local and national hero. The ASU and later Arizona Cardinals football player left his successful NFL career to join the Army, and died in Afghanistan in 2004. Pat’s Run is held every April in his honor to raise money for scholarships for military members, veterans, and their spouses.
9. Visit the Musical Instrument Museum
For a truly unique experience, head over to the Musical Instrument Museum, which houses everything from guitars played by Elvis Presley and Taylor Swift to rare, experimental tune-makers from around the world.
10. Go to a baseball game
Phoenix is home to all the Cactus League’s spring-training games, and it’s become a local tradition to catch as many as possible. They span across the Valley so there’s no excuse not to go and see some of the best talent in the league in a more relaxed environment. Then, when the season starts, you can always head to Chase Field for a D-Backs game.
11. Rent a boat at Tempe Town Lake
Tempe Town Lake is a man-made lake that boasts some of the best views in the Phoenix metro area, and one of the best ways to experience its beauty is by paddling around it. You can opt for a kayak or get a pedal boat, which fits two adults and a small child.
12. Attend the Waste Management Open
Terrible name, fantastic event. Dubbed “the greatest show on grass,” the Waste Management Phoenix Open is a party whether you’re interested in golf or not. In fact, it’s one of the oldest and best-attended PGA tournaments in the nation with half a million people showing up every year.
13. Visit the Biltmore
Whether you decide to stay a night or just grab a meal and some time by the pool, the Biltmore is a Phoenix must-see. The resort’s first swimming pool, The Catalina, was reportedly Marilyn Monroe’s favorite pool and the site where Irving Berlin wrote "White Christmas.”
14. Hit the Desert Botanical Garden
The Desert Botanical Garden has been showcasing Arizona’s natural beauty for more than 70 years. It’s a great place to spend the afternoon or to attend a special event, such as the Las Noches de las Luminarias, a breathtaking annual display of lights.
15. Go to Mill Avenue
If you want to relive your college days at one of the best nightlife districts in the Southwest, make your way down Mill Ave on a weekend night. The hordes of people, street musicians, and police officers on horses only add to the glorious ridiculousness of it all.
16. Enjoy a meal at Quiessence at the Farm
Enjoy the Valley’s best farm-to-table dining experience at Quiessence, which boasts the “taste of Arizona terroir.” Chef Dustin Christofolo’s seasonal, locally crafted meals have gained the restaurant much-deserved acclaim.
17. Check out the Arizona Science Center
You can never stop learning about the environment, technology, and biology, so head to the Arizona Science Center. It’s fun for all ages, we swear.
18. Hear the Phoenix Symphony
The Phoenix Symphony is Arizona’s largest performing arts organization. It’s well worth the trip Downtown to see one of its spectacular performances, which it has been running since 1947.
19. Play cornhole at The Yard
The Yard is an entertainment district/food court of sorts, which brings together some of the city’s best restaurants. It’s a great place to enjoy delicious dishes in, as the name suggests, a backyard-like environment that also features cornhole and table tennis.
20. Have a meal at the Compass Arizona Grill
This restaurant inside the Hyatt Regency Phoenix offers an unforgettable view for every diner, thanks to its 360-degree rotating setup.
21. Climb A Mountain
"A" Mountain is a short hike, but a fun and easy one that rewards you with a view of ASU’s campus, Sun Devil Stadium, and Downtown Tempe.
22. Attend a Suns game...
... And pray that they win.
23. Checkout some Phoenix street art
It’s not graffiti anymore, it’s street art. And some of it’s pretty amazing. Take a walk around Downtown and you’ll find plenty of incredible murals.
24. Fill up at Arizona Taco Festival
Every fall, Arizona becomes home to one of the most important events in the Southwest -- the Arizona Taco Festival. The gathering brings together taco makers from around the world, and offers visitors incredibly cheap eats.
25. See the Fountain Hills fountain
This fountain has been attracting visitors since 1970, spitting water 330ft up in the air most days -- though on special occasions, the fountain is extended to its full height of 560ft.
26. Tour the original Four Peaks Brewery
You’re not a true Arizonan if you don’t love Four Peaks. The local craft brewer has some great restaurants across the Valley, but we highly recommend taking a tour of the original on Eighth St to find out how the beer is made... and to down a couple of pints.
27. Tour Wrigley Mansion
The Wrigley Mansion was originally constructed by the gum magnate himself, William Wrigley Jr., in 1932. It has since become one of Arizona’s most popular tourist attractions with its stunning architecture, ghost stories, and steakhouse.
28. Go back in time at Buffalo Chip Saloon
For a true Old West experience you’ll have to venture to the limits of the Phoenix metro area to Cave Creek. At Buffalo Chip, it’s about as authentic as it gets, with bull riding, country music, and lots of beer.
29. Taste all the brews you can stomach at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival
We’ve got quite a few festivals to celebrate our love of beer here in Phoenix. The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is definitely the one to add to any bucket list with a massive selection of craft brews, food, and music.
30. Visit the Capitol
You can’t make a trip to Phoenix without visiting the impressive state capitol, where you can learn about Arizona’s history, view historic pieces of art, and witness the state’s representatives and senators (hopefully) busy at work.
31. Peek through the Hole-in-the-Rock
This well-known landmark is a red sandstone rock formation in Papago Park that’s become a perfect spot to hike, hang out, and enjoy mountain views.
32. Visit the rainforest at Butterfly Wonderland
While you’re taking in the desert experience, take a break to check out this rainforest habitat. While the literally thousands of butterflies are the main attraction here, you should also see the reptile and honey bee exhibits.
33. Enjoy a tea ceremony at the Japanese Friendship Garden
The Japanese Friendship Garden has been a sanctuary within Downtown Phoenix for 15 years, offering a glimpse of the country’s culture and arts, as well as a feeling of serenity and calm. The traditional tea ceremony is a highlight -- if you can stay silent for 30 minutes.
