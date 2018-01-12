33 Romantic Winter Date Ideas in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is the City of Bridges, but is it also the City of Romance? No, it isn't. Just bridges. However, if you've seen that movie with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep, then you'll know that bridges can be pretty damn romantic (even if they're not in Madison County), so let's just call it a draw. The Steel City's got plenty of opportunities for fun, memorable dates, whether you're taking a couples painting class, visiting a museum devoted entirely to bicycles, or going for a scenic cruise on the Gateway Clipper. Make it a goal to tackle all of these date ideas with your sweetheart in 2018.
Educate yourself in the art of booze-making at Wigle Whiskey
The Strip District
Wigle was the first craft distillery to open in Pittsburgh, and its guided tours -- which provide a solid history of the Whiskey Rebellion -- are both informative and funny. The included whiskey tasting will get the conversation flowing.
Bowl your date over at Arsenal Lanes
Lawrenceville
The retro vibes at Arsenal provide the perfect backdrop for a getting-to-know-you date, but theme nights can up the amusement levels even further with DJs, contests, and karaoke.
Set your hearts aflutter at the National Aviary
North Side
Birds of a feather stick together, and couples that go to the Aviary do, too -- and while there are no statistics to back that last fact up, the National Aviary still is a great place for a date. Come for the ‘Burgh’s second most famous penguin named Sidney, and stay for the beyond adorable sloths.
Explore Bicycle Heaven's collection of two-wheelers
Bellevue
This free museum is packed to the gills with bikes of all shapes and sizes -- it even includes the Pee-wee’s Big Adventure bike, prompting immediate humming of “Tequila.” If there is a more impressive collection of bicycles anywhere in the world, we’d like to see it.
Wednesdays are for banjos at Pittsburgh Banjo Club night
North Side
Banjo Night in Pittsburgh is an institution, and something every Pittsburgher should experience once. Every Wednesday (from 8pm-11pm), the Pittsburgh Banjo Club performs at the Elk Lodge in the North Side. Doesn’t sound exciting to you? This short documentary from local videographer Willie James will show you what it’s all about and why it’s not just a fun, free experience for you and your date, but one full of history and culture.
Lower the Lights at Row House Cinema
Lawrenceville
Each week, Row House Cinema welcomes a new movie theme (Hitchcock, Harry Potter, etc.). After the movie, engage in an intimate film discussion at the adjacent The Tap Room at Bierport.
Enter another world at La Hütte Royal
Troy Hill
Artist Thorsten Brinkmann’s art house, with its hidden passageways and intense detail, is easily one of the coolest places in Pittsburgh. Giving away any additional details would be wrong, since the discovery is most of the fun, so you'll really just want to stop by and see it for yourself.
Get locked up together at the Escape Room
Greenfield
Solve puzzles to escape from a themed room (either prison or laboratory) or just enjoy being locked in a room together for one hour. Either way, this is a great way to figure out what kind of person you're dating.
Create, drink, repeat with Pop Craft
Various locations
As you might guess from the name, Pop Craft is a pop-up crafting workshop that takes place at local bars. The projects can involve anything from reclaimed wood trees for the holiday season to bottle opener crafts (the perfect design to create at a bar). Instead of store-bought presents for each other, you can make each other gifts from the heart (and well, liver, depending on what drink inspires your craftsmanship).
Get vertical-ish on the Monongahela or Duquesne Incline
Taking an Incline ride is an out-of-towner’s delight, but it can be a total blast to play tourist in your own city. The views are top-notch from the funicular and from the platforms on Mount Washington.
Put your chemistry to the test at Copper Kettle Brewing
Greenfield
If the two of you are serious about beer, then this on-site brewing experience is a no-brainer. Bear in mind, though, that this is a multi-date adventure and investment ($200 per kettle), so be sure you want to see your pal again. You get to choose your brew style and decorate the bottles -- "You + Date Brewing Co." has a nice ring to it, don't you think?
Drink and give back at Butterjoint
Oakland
Once every quarter, bartenders at this Oakland bar/restaurant will donate their cash tips to different nonprofit organizations, so you never have to feel guilty for having a second drink to wash down your smoked pork and beef kielbasa pierogies. You may need a mint if you’re going in for a kiss at the end of the night, though.
Get your groove on at the Title Town Soul & Funk Party
Lawrenceville
Spirit gets a little funkier on the first Saturday of each month, thanks to Title Town: a duo of DJs with an enormous vinyl collection. Expect deep cuts from genres like disco, '70s funk, and vintage R&B, all of which should be enough to bring you and your date a bit closer on the dance floor.
Act like a kid while drinking beer at the Carnegie Science Center
North Side
21-and-over events at the Science Center are a hot ticket. Who doesn’t love downing a brewski and then sitting in the simulated earthquake cafe?
Get feline-friendly at Colony Cafe and Wine Bar
Strip District
For animal lovers who aspire to be person-lovers as well, this is about as perfect as it gets. Book a visit to the Cat Loft before heading to the coffee and wine bar area for espresso, wine, cheese, and an assortment of other noshing options.
Explore seasonal shows at Phipps Conservatory
Oakland
Any season’s the right season to go on a date at Phipps in Oakland. Whether it’s spring flowers or winter lights, strolling through the beautiful greenery here is great for sparking conversation and romance.
Test each other’s knowledge at Trivia Night at Franktuary
Lawrenceville
Every Tuesday, chow down on gourmet hot dogs and poutine while testing your knowledge of pop culture, science, and plenty of other topics. Bonus: Without the use of your phone, you’ll have to focus on each other (and, of course, the trivia).
Indulge your sweet tooth at the Butterwood Bake Consortium
Lawrenceville
This dessert cafe, with its charming baroque decor and romantic mood lighting, serves delicious cakes and pies by the slice. It even offers plenty of vegan options, like chocolate strawberry cake and chocolate pudding, if your date is… y’know, vegan.
Warm up with a sledding Winter Adventure
Farmington, Pennsylvania
December through March, bundle up and head to Nemacolin Resort (just 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh) to do some classic dog sledding. You can also head to Seven Springs to experience your own private sleigh ride.
Sneak into Acacia on the South Side
South Side
Blink and you might miss it: this speakeasy-style bar looks boarded up, like something out of the Prohibition era, but inside it bustles with old-fashioned cocktails and classic tuneage.
Get down & derby in your roller skates at Belvedere's
Lawrenceville
It might seem cliche, but it's true: this ain’t your childhood roller skating party. The last Saturday of every month, this dive bar in Lawrenceville rents out roller skates to patrons, turning the whole place into a full-on roller disco.
Ice skate at any of the local outdoor rinks
Various locations
Couples have their pick of outdoor skating rinks for holding hands and pretending they’re training for Olympic ice dancing, including MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place Downtown, Schenley Park Skating Rink in Squirrel Hill/Oakland, and North Park Ice Rink in Wexford, as well as the soon-to-be South Park Ice Rink in Bethel Park, which will feature an ice skating trail.
High tea at The Inn on Negley
Shadyside
Not a hot cocoa couple? Wednesday through Sunday, 12pm-4pm, The Inn on Negley serves traditional afternoon high tea, and you don’t even have to be staying overnight to enjoy it. The menu includes scones, quiches, cheesecakes, macaroons, and more. Give The Inn a call or shoot over an email to make a reservation.
Glaze or paint at Kiln-N-Time
Lawrenceville
Practice being Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost and spend some time at Kiln-N-Time, an upscale paint-your-own-pottery studio, which also includes canvas painting, wine glass painting, and more. Date nights are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 6pm-9pm, and it’s BYOB. Drink some merlot while you pretend to be Monet.
Get closer to each other with some salsa dancing
Various locations
Even if you don’t know how to salsa dance, there are plenty of weekly events around the city that include a lesson. Thursdays at Perle in Market Square include free bachata lessons from 9pm-9:30pm and music usually goes until 2am. Los Sabrosos Dance Studio in Garfield offers a mini-lesson from 9:30pm-10pm on Saturday nights, followed by dancing from 10pm-2am ($7 cover and BYOB). On Sunday nights, Absolute Ballroom Dance Center in East Liberty hosts beginner/immediate lessons at 7pm, followed by a salsa party at 8pm. Visit Salsa Pittsburgh to find a salsa event near you.
Jump around at a trampoline park
Various locations
Trampolining isn’t just for kids; in fact, the activity actually burns 1,000 calories in an hour, which is helpful for overcoming that dreaded winter weight gain. Some trampoline parks, like the new Sky Zone in Canonsburg, are actually tailored for older kids or adults, with Friday Glow! Nights from 9pm-11pm, including a live DJ taking requests.
Play Games at Games N’ At
South Side
Duckpin bowling, old-school video games, pinball, air hockey, and pool are just a few of the many games you can challenge each other to at this South Side gem. Think of it as like Chuck E. Cheese for adults: it’s BYOB, and skill games require tokens where you can win prizes at the end.
Go to the most literary new restaurant
Downtown
Book lovers will adore or, The Whale restaurant just for the Moby Dick reference and shipwrecked decor, but in addition to first-rate seafood, it also offers a world-class wine program with a sommelier on staff for enhanced pairing experiences. Match literary witticisms over whites, reds, and more.
Take a cooking class together
South Side
More of a hands-on couple when it comes to food? Gaynor’s School of Cooking offers Couples’ Night classes with a different menu every month. Learn to prepare a delicious meal together under the guidance of a professional chef and turn one meal into multiples (after all, you can take home the skills you learn!).
Make with the yuks at the Improv Pittsburgh
Homestead
Humor is sexy, and even if you're not the funniest in your circle of friends, you can still get your partner to laugh with a trip to The Improv at The Waterfront in Homestead. National acts roll in all the time, including Joel McHale, Cristela Alonzo, Godfrey, and more.
Combine art gazing and yoga at the Carnegie Museum of Art
Oakland
On Thursdays, the Carnegie Museum of Art goes from matte to mat with an hour of yoga (7pm-8pm) in one of the city’s most notable spaces. How many people can say they did a Downward Dog where a Van Gogh is housed?
Take out your frustrations in the Break Room
Irwin
For stressed-out couples, the Break Room in Irwin provides “therapeutic demolition.” That’s right: You literally get to go into a room and smash things, so if you need to work out some issues, this might be a good place to do it. The motto here is “Come angry, leave happy," and that's exactly what you'll be doing -- pick your implement of destruction (like a hammer or a bat), choose your smashable item (like a computer monitor or a fax machine), and then make with the smashing. On Fridays, couples get two additional items to smash in any package.
Take a cruise on the Gateway Clipper
The Three Rivers
If it’s too cold to kayak or stand-up paddleboard together on the water, you can still take to the river on one of the Gateway Clipper cruises. Dinner cruises happen once a month during the winter, plus a Valentine’s Day cruise dinner, in addition to sunset dinners in the spring.
