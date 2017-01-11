"This is my chance to touch something he did; something great," says Terbosic about Houdini 100, the full-day event commemorating Houdini's lingering legacy in the Steel City. Terbosic's own history with Pittsburgh has played an instrumental role in his path as an entertainer, where he started performing his tricks in local Pizza Huts in exchange for free pizza. From a young age, he was taken by the art and mystery of magic and the characteristics that Houdini embodied and popularized within the form during his own time.

Many magicians have tried and failed to reproduce Houdini's death-defying stunts -- things like escaping a coffin buried by wet cement. Beyond his nail-biting feats, he was a cultural phenomenon in large part due to his cockiness and tenacity. At the height of his career, Houdini coined the tagline, "Failure means death," which remains his calling card 90 years after his death from an infection from a burst appendix, of all things. But you'll be hard-pressed to find a magician that doesn't revere him as one of the greatest illusionists of all time, Terbosic among them. Harry Houdini was, and continues to be, the world's most prominent magician; a man who was known not only for his showmanship but also for his complete lack of fear.