Hollywood Theatre's 35mm Revival

Digital remastering can take its toll on classic movies: primitive special effects actually look shoddier, gritty crime sagas end up too clean, and Shelley Duvall's face becomes the scariest thing in The Shining. Thankfully the Hollywood Theatre's launching a series of 35mm screenings where you can slug microbrews and catch gritty prints every week, starting Fri with The Road Warrior and The Evil Dead, and continuing throughout the Fall with stuff like Seven Samurai, Do the Right Thing, and The (slightly less frightening) Shining.

