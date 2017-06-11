Want revenge on your girlfriend for making you sit through Mamma Mia!, then telling everyone you cried, even though it was totally allergies... and that scene when Donna gets married to Sophie's real dad. Grab her tickets to Evil Dead: The Musical, which features all her favorite things: a scantily clad chick, zombies, cannibalism, boomsticks, chainsaws, and laughing taxidermy. Just be sure to sit in the "splatter zone," where you get splashed with the red stuff every time a character is dismembered.
Lifestyle