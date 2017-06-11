Lifestyle

Evil Dead: The Musical

By Published On 07/05/2012 By Published On 07/05/2012

Trending

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

Want revenge on your girlfriend for making you sit through Mamma Mia!, then telling everyone you cried, even though it was totally allergies... and that scene when Donna gets married to Sophie's real dad. Grab her tickets to Evil Dead: The Musical, which features all her favorite things: a scantily clad chick, zombies, cannibalism, boomsticks, chainsaws, and laughing taxidermy. Just be sure to sit in the "splatter zone," where you get splashed with the red stuff every time a character is dismembered.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More