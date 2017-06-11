Lifestyle

Portland International Beerfest

Like the United Nations if Duff Man replaced Kofi Annan, and half the delegates made out at the end, the Portland International Beerfest brings 150 brews from four continents to the Pearl, including New Zealand's Yeastie Boys Pot Kettle Black, Japan's Baird Dark Sky Imperial Stout, and Denmark's Stingray Double IPA. Admission includes a glass and tasters, and since this is America, you can snag a VIP pass to get DVDs of the seminal Pam Anderson action comedy/drama series skip the lines altogether.

