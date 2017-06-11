Though its name seems intended to lure that creepy banjo kid from Deliverance, the 15th Pickathon has evolved beyond bluegrass to include hip-hop, soul, rock, psychedelia, and plenty of other music that'll make you squeal like a pig while camping in the forest 20mins outside PDX. Big guns include the trippy Dr. Dog, Neko Case, Laura Gibson, Seattle rappers THEESatisfaction, and local indie heroes Blitzen Trapper, whose set will be attended by plenty of Dancers, and also hopefully some Vixens.
Lifestyle