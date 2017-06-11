You'd better get ready to bring da m'er-effing ruckus, because Rasta Smoke Shop is throwing the first-ever Bridge City Music Fest and getting Wu-Tang themselves to test the low end of Industrial District warehouse Refuge PDX's spankin' new sound system at the inaugural Bridge City Music Festival. Offering a needed rival to the old-people music of downtown's Blues Fest, it's delivering the Wu, Dead Prez, and an array of reggae singers, plus much-needed munchies from top Afro/Caribbean chefs. Who you'll hear
Wu-Tang Clan: The 36 Chambers-ers jumped on the bill at the last minute, and not even organizers know who's coming aside from "original members", so you'll just have to get your Cappadonna fix at... oh wait, he has "no upcoming shows" according to his MySpace page that hasn't been updated since April 2010. Don't worry, Cap, things'll pick up
Dead Prez: Though they never became bigger than hip-hop, NYers stic.man and M-1 are still making hipster white kids feel slightly uneasy, thanks to an entire Occupy camp's worth of political rage
Perfect Giddimani: While most PDX reggae is produced by white dudes who will feel slightly uneasy during Dead Prez, Seattle-based Jamaican Perfect Giddimani's the real deal, a rasta with a high-energy style that runs contrary to his spliff-stained fingers
iKronik: The Kingston quintet takes the role of The Roots in this block party, backing Perfect and Romain Virgo, while also performing their own old-school reggae set, solving Da Mystery of What Show You'll Be Seeing Next Friday Night.
Hip-hop and reggae invade the Industrial District, but in a fun way
