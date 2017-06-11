Tomorrow kicks off the greatest of all Portlandian traditions,
The Running Of The Asymmetrical Haircuts the Oregon Brewers Fest, which's celebrating 25yrs of $1 wooden tasting tokens, pretending you like whatever jam band's playing, and shoving cart food in your face. Oh, and 85 beers from all over the US, including Flying Fish's 8.5% Exit 16 Wild Rice IPA, Bear Republic Black Racer, and Paradise Creek's Dirty Blonde, which was a much more Respectable Blonde three beers ago.
Lifestyle
Oregon Brewers Fest
Trending
Tomorrow kicks off the greatest of all Portlandian traditions,