There are a lot of naughty things you can do in PDX... at least 14 of 'em... but the single naughtiest thing you can do right now is to stay home instead of doing the stuff on our list of 10 things you absolutely must do in Portland this March...
Mar 1 Sun
Portland Dining Month Various locations Time to head to a slew of the city's sweetest restaurants for three-course meals for only $29!
Mar 1 Sun
Cartathlon V Willamette Week Race around town competitively eating food cart eats with your friends thanks to the cats over at Willamette Week and Food Carts PDX! Costumes, prizes, fun!
Mar 7 Sat
The first Timbers match! Providence Park It’s finally here! So hit a bar and watch the boys kick off against our Salt Lake City rivals!
Mar 7 Sat
America’s largest antique show Portland Expo Center At what might be the most Portland event ever there will be more than a thousand booths at the Expo Center just waiting for you to explore!
Mar 7 Sat
Meatball Madness! IKEA Jump on the MAX and head towards the airport to take part in IKEA’s meatball festival.
Mar 14 Sat
Fourth Annual "Winter Blues" Music Festival Elk's Lodge This year there are two stages and seven of the Northwest's sweetest live blues acts.
Mar 14 Sat
Lego convention Oregon Convention Center Hit the Convention Center for everything from giant custom castles/cityscapes to vendors slinging vintage Lego sets and custom Minifigs at Bricks Cascade.
Mar 15 Sun
Surrealist Film Night Valentines Check out Valentines Downtown for its first night of trippy flicks with Maya Deren and live performances from local bands.
Mar 17 Tue
Widespread Panic at the Schnitz Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Word about this show is probably pretty... um, Widespread in a place like Portland, but just in case you hadn't heard, here's your chance to see the legendary jam band.
Mar 28 Sat
13th Annual Vampire’s Masquerade Ball Melody Ballroom Do you dare attend? (Dress code strictly enforced.)