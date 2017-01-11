Events

10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Portland This March

Published On 02/25/2015
Widespread Panic

There are a lot of naughty things you can do in PDX... at least 14 of 'em... but the single naughtiest thing you can do right now is to stay home instead of doing the stuff on our list of 10 things you absolutely must do in Portland this March...

John Valls

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Sun

Portland Dining Month Time to head to a slew of the city's sweetest restaurants for three-course meals for only $29!

Various locations

Mar 1 Sun

Portland Dining Month Time to head to a slew of the city's sweetest restaurants for three-course meals for only $29!

Various locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Sun

Cartathlon V Race around town competitively eating food cart eats with your friends thanks to the cats over at Willamette Week and Food Carts PDX! Costumes, prizes, fun!

Willamette Week

Mar 1 Sun

Cartathlon V Race around town competitively eating food cart eats with your friends thanks to the cats over at Willamette Week and Food Carts PDX! Costumes, prizes, fun!

Willamette Week

Add
Flickr/Ray Terrill

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

The first Timbers match! It’s finally here! So hit a bar and watch the boys kick off against our Salt Lake City rivals!

Providence Park

Mar 7 Sat

The first Timbers match! It's finally here! So hit a bar and watch the boys kick off against our Salt Lake City rivals!

Providence Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

America’s largest antique show At what might be the most Portland event ever there will be more than a thousand booths at the Expo Center just waiting for you to explore!

Portland Expo Center

Mar 7 Sat

America's largest antique show At what might be the most Portland event ever there will be more than a thousand booths at the Expo Center just waiting for you to explore!

Portland Expo Center

Add
Flickr/Dave Crosby

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Meatball Madness! Jump on the MAX and head towards the airport to take part in IKEA’s meatball festival.

IKEA

Mar 7 Sat

Meatball Madness! Jump on the MAX and head towards the airport to take part in IKEA's meatball festival.

IKEA

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

Fourth Annual "Winter Blues" Music Festival This year there are two stages and seven of the Northwest's sweetest live blues acts.

Elk's Lodge

Mar 14 Sat

Fourth Annual "Winter Blues" Music Festival This year there are two stages and seven of the Northwest's sweetest live blues acts.

Elk's Lodge

Add
Bricks Cascade

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

Lego convention Hit the Convention Center for everything from giant custom castles/cityscapes to vendors slinging vintage Lego sets and custom Minifigs at Bricks Cascade.

Oregon Convention Center

Mar 14 Sat

Lego convention Hit the Convention Center for everything from giant custom castles/cityscapes to vendors slinging vintage Lego sets and custom Minifigs at Bricks Cascade.

Oregon Convention Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Sun

Surrealist Film Night Check out Valentines Downtown for its first night of trippy flicks with Maya Deren and live performances from local bands.

Valentines

Mar 15 Sun

Surrealist Film Night Check out Valentines Downtown for its first night of trippy flicks with Maya Deren and live performances from local bands.

Valentines

Add

Widespread Panic

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

Widespread Panic at the Schnitz Word about this show is probably pretty... um, Widespread in a place like Portland, but just in case you hadn't heard, here's your chance to see the legendary jam band.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Mar 17 Tue

Widespread Panic at the Schnitz Word about this show is probably pretty... um, Widespread in a place like Portland, but just in case you hadn't heard, here's your chance to see the legendary jam band.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

13th Annual Vampire’s Masquerade Ball Do you dare attend? (Dress code strictly enforced.)

Melody Ballroom

Mar 28 Sat

13th Annual Vampire's Masquerade Ball Do you dare attend? (Dress code strictly enforced.)

Melody Ballroom

Add

