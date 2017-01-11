Events

12 Things You Have to Do in Portland This Spring

By Published On 03/16/2015 By Published On 03/16/2015
Providence Park

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

We've already told you about some of the worst decisions you can make in Portland (turning left on West Burnside, paying full price for Nike gear, etc.), but the worst decision you can make in Portland this spring is missing one of these 12 sweet events...

Related

related

15 Facts About Portland That Are Actually Lies

related

The definitive guide to PDX's best strip clubs

related

The 33 Worst Decisions You Can Make in Portland

related

15 Facts About Portland That Are Actually Lies
Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20-May 3

Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest Kick off spring by strolling through 40 righteously colorful acres at the traditional Tulip Festival just South of town, now in its 30th year.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Kick off spring by strolling through 40 righteously colorful acres at the traditional Tulip Festival just South of town, now in its 30th year.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

XRAY.fm 1st Birthday Bash Celebrate a full year of sweet independent radio with a special rock show.

Mississippi Studios

XRAY.fm 1st Birthday Bash Mississippi Studios Celebrate a full year of sweet independent radio with a special rock show.

Add
Soul'd Out Productions

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14-20

Soul’d Out Music Festival Bounce around the city and enjoy the sultry tunes of your favorite soul and R&B artists.

Various locations

Soul’d Out Music Festival Various locations Bounce around the city and enjoy the sultry tunes of your favorite soul and R&B artists.

Add
80s Video Dance Attack

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Fri

80s Video Dance Attack 10th Anniversary Party Hit the 10th anniversary of one of Portland’s most popular and longest running parties and dance to tunes you kind of remember.

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

80s Video Dance Attack 10th Anniversary Party McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Hit the 10th anniversary of one of Portland’s most popular and longest running parties and dance to tunes you kind of remember.

Add
Flickr/Russell Bernice

Date

Event

Location

Apr 19 Sun

Pinbrawl 2015 Enter to compete with the city’s best pinballers in Ground Kontrol’s seventh annual Pinbrawl.

Ground Kontrol

Pinbrawl 2015 Ground Kontrol Enter to compete with the city’s best pinballers in Ground Kontrol’s seventh annual Pinbrawl.

Add

related

The definitive guide to PDX's best strip clubs
Tidbit Food Farm and Garden

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Eat Mobile This year OMSI will transport guests to three different cart pods in Southeast Portland where they can enjoy specialty bites and vote on the city’s best food cart.

Various locations

Eat Mobile Various locations This year OMSI will transport guests to three different cart pods in Southeast Portland where they can enjoy specialty bites and vote on the city’s best food cart.

Add
Flickr/Ray Terrill

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps  See these two MLS rivals play at Providence Park.

Providence Park

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps  Providence Park See these two MLS rivals play at Providence Park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Take in the Latin carnival with traditional food and family friendly rides.

Waterfront Park

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Waterfront Park Take in the Latin carnival with traditional food and family friendly rides.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Thu

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Catch national headliners doing stand up at many of our intimate venues.

Various locations

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Various locations Catch national headliners doing stand up at many of our intimate venues.

Add
Whiskeytown USA

Date

Event

Location

May 8-9

WhiskeyFest NW Returning for its third year, WhiskeyFest NW brings the best local chefs and mixologists together for a two day festival in the city.

NW 17th & Front Ave

WhiskeyFest NW NW 17th & Front Ave Returning for its third year, WhiskeyFest NW brings the best local chefs and mixologists together for a two day festival in the city.

Add
Portland Rose Festival

Date

Event

Location

May 22-Jun 7

Portland CityFair/Rose Festival Kick off the end of spring with the annual Rose Festival events like the waterfront carnival and multiple parades. Check here for the specific dates and times.

<

Portland CityFair/Rose Festival < Kick off the end of spring with the annual Rose Festival events like the waterfront carnival and multiple parades. Check here for the specific dates and times.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 31 Sun

Ecliptic Beer Mile Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

a

Ecliptic Beer Mile a Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like