12 Things You Have to Do in Portland This Spring

We've already told you about some of the worst decisions you can make in Portland (turning left on West Burnside, paying full price for Nike gear, etc.), but the worst decision you can make in Portland this spring is missing one of these 12 sweet events...
Mar 20-May 3
Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Kick off spring by strolling through 40 righteously colorful acres at the traditional Tulip Festival just South of town, now in its 30th year.
Mar 21 Sat
XRAY.fm 1st Birthday Bash Mississippi Studios Celebrate a full year of sweet independent radio with a special rock show.
Apr 14-20
Soul’d Out Music Festival Various locations Bounce around the city and enjoy the sultry tunes of your favorite soul and R&B artists.
Apr 17 Fri
80s Video Dance Attack 10th Anniversary Party McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Hit the 10th anniversary of one of Portland’s most popular and longest running parties and dance to tunes you kind of remember.
Apr 19 Sun
Pinbrawl 2015 Ground Kontrol Enter to compete with the city’s best pinballers in Ground Kontrol’s seventh annual Pinbrawl.
Apr 26 Sun
Various locations
Eat Mobile Various locations This year OMSI will transport guests to three different cart pods in Southeast Portland where they can enjoy specialty bites and vote on the city’s best food cart.
May 2 Sat
Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Providence Park See these two MLS rivals play at Providence Park.
May 2 Sat
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Waterfront Park Take in the Latin carnival with traditional food and family friendly rides.
May 7 Thu
Various locations
Bridgetown Comedy Festival Various locations Catch national headliners doing stand up at many of our intimate venues.
May 8-9
NW 17th & Front Ave
WhiskeyFest NW NW 17th & Front Ave Returning for its third year, WhiskeyFest NW brings the best local chefs and mixologists together for a two day festival in the city.
May 22-Jun 7
Portland CityFair/Rose Festival < Kick off the end of spring with the annual Rose Festival events like the waterfront carnival and multiple parades. Check here for the specific dates and times.
May 31 Sun
Ecliptic Beer Mile a Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!