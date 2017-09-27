The Hottest Pool Parties to Hit in San Diego

The Lafayette Hotel North Park If Downtown isn’t your thing, consider hitting the historic Lafayette Hotel in North Park; at nearly 75 years old, the simple-but-chic pool at the center of the hotel is worthy of a visit in its own right. That said, it's the summertime events that make this place such a popular destination. Lafayette's pool hosts a slew of different parties every summer, including themed nights (like a Music Video Pool Party), live concerts, and the occasional summer movie series. Best of all, most of the stuff on the calendar won't cost you more than $15 to attend (plus the cost of your additional drinks).

The Pearl Hotel Point Loma For a smaller, more laid-back vibe than the parties you’ll find downtown, visit The Pearl Hotel. Located in the heart of Point Loma, The Pearl Hotel is a 1960s boutique hotel that hosts a popular, Groove Brunch by the pool. From 10am-2pm every Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy brunch eats plus $12.50 bottomless mimosas while DJs do their thing. These brunches are so popular that they run all the way into October, and reservations are highly encouraged. Maybe let the food digest before dipping into the modest-sized pool, though.

Sunburn Saturdays Gaslamp The indisputable leader of the pool party, Hard Rock Hotel has launched Sunburn Saturdays at FLOAT, its rooftop, poolside lounge. From 12pm-7pm every Saturday this summer, guests can party with a variety of DJs spinning, BBQ bites, VIP daybeds and cabanas, celebrity guest hosts like The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson, and drink specials. Come in your best poolside wear (no bare feet or baggy clothes allowed) and line up early, because this is a popular one; tickets for Sunburn range from $10-25 per person, and can be purchased on the. If you miss Hard Rock’s infamous Sunday Intervention parties, not to worry: they will return Labor Day weekend, with details to be revealed soon.

SOL Sundays Gaslamp The Andaz hotel in downtown has given its already gorgeous rooftop a little revamp; now called The Rooftop by STK, it's also launched a summer brunch and pool party with stunning city views. Every Sunday until Labor Day weekend, from 11am until sunset, guests can indulge in delectable brunch specialties like crab and avocado toast, French toast crunch sticks, chilaquiles, a Bloody Mary bar, and more. Top DJs will fill the air with music, surprise guest celebrities are expected, and cabanas will be available to rent. SOL Sundays are free for hotel guests, and $10 for the public.

Dive After Dark Valley View After three proud seasons of Vegas-style day partying, Dive Day Club has come to a close, transitioning instead to evening soirées and chill Reggae Sundays. From 9pm to 1am every Friday and Saturday, grab a drink at the only swim-up bar in Southern California while enjoying live entertainment from bands and video DJs (tickets are $10 for the public). As for the Reggae Sundays, well, you can probably guess what those consist of; they're free for hotel guests, and $40 for others with a hotel loyalty rewards card.

Pool House Sundays Gaslamp The Pool House is the newest party place to hit the downtown San Diego scene. Located on the rooftop of the Pendry San Diego, Pool House Sundays begin at 1pm every week, with gourmet bites like smashed avocado toast, coconut ceviche, lobster rolls, and hummus wraps, as well as an assortment of perfect-for-the-pool cocktails. DJs will spin on the regular, and celebrity guests are expected. The best part: no cover charge!

Hotel Palomar San Diego