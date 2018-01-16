20 Great San Diego Date Ideas for the Winter Months

San Diego’s perfect weather makes romantic walks on the beach and exhilarating hikes a possibility practically all the time, but what about the handful of days when the temperature drops below 50? What about the times it actually rains? Well, fortunately you can still have a great date night (or day) in SD by stealing these can’t-miss ideas that don’t include an umbrella, unless it’s decorating your mai tai.
Just... DANCE!
Middletown
Culture Shock Dance Center’s Intro to Hip Hop classes are specifically designed for novice dancers, so even if you get down like Carlton, you’ll learn some fundamentals by the end of the 60-minute class. Then, bust those steps out whenever (and wherever) you see fit! (Hint: supermarkets. Always supermarkets.)
Try a new cuisine
Multiple locations
Burgers and pizza are always going to be there for you, but it’s good to break out of your culinary comfort zone and get busy with some new flavors now and then. Luckily, San Diego’s restaurant scene is fully stocked with all sorts of tasty international eats, including Peruvian fare at Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, comfort food at Flavors of East Africa, and aromatic Southern Indian cuisine at Surati Farsan Mart (to name a few).
Roller skating
Kearny Mesa
If you haven’t been skating in a decade or more, rest assured that nothing has changed. From the catchy pop tunes and goofy games (limbo! the train!), to the unmistakable (and wholly unique) aroma that permeates every square inch of Skateworld's magical arena, skating here is like traveling back in time to your 12th birthday party, minus the bowl cut and corduroy pants (hopefully).
Make your own gourmet chocolates
El Cajon
Isabella Valencia, owner and chocolatier at Dallmann Fine Chocolates, runs hands-on chocolate-making classes once a month at her production kitchen in El Cajon. You’ll learn how to temper, pipe, and decorate chocolate (but not how to stop yourself from demolishing a pound of chocolate chips in four minutes flat). Everyone leaves with a box of chocolates. What you do with them is up to you (we suggest feeding them to each other while listening to smooth jazz -- so erotic).
Dinner and a show. At a pool.
Point Loma
Feed your hunger for food and culture at The Pearl Hotel’s Dive-in Theatre on Wednesday evenings. Grab a bite at the on-site restaurant before the screening starts, then cozy up on a pool chair with a post-dinner cocktail for the show. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even take a dip.
Take a road trip
Multiple locations
Long drives may not be ideal for a first date, but once you’ve done some preliminary vetting of a new mate, a trip to Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, or Big Bear (or any of the other destinations outlined here) can provide ample opportunities for getting closer. Warning: kill time with "would-you-rather" at your own risk.
Trampolining
Chula Vista
Make no mistake: you will be sweaty, tired, and sore after a session of jumping, flipping yourself into a foam pit, dunking, and schooling a random child or two on the dodgeball court, but the thrills at Sky Zone Trampoline Park are so worth it (and you’ll have the perfect excuse to spend the next day in bed, bingeing on Gilmore Girls).
Scale the walls
Mission Valley
Grotto is a brand-new bouldering gym (and yoga facility), that's a fine place to show off your climbing skills on more than 13,000 handmade holds. There are no ropes, so you’re kind of "forced" to spot your date (and get an eyeful in the process). The Intro to Bouldering class includes shoe rental, 30 minutes of instruction, and a day pass, so you can hit up a yoga class and stretch out any kinks after you climb.
Kick back together at a tiki bar
Multiple locations
Tiki culture never really left San Diego, so on those rare days when a walk on the beach isn’t in the cards, fake it by sharing a tropical libation in a funny-looking mug. Old school favorites Bali Hai, Kona Kai Resort and Spa, or Moray’s at the Catamaran Resort serve up classic mai tais, Zombies, and Scorpion Bowls, while new wave tiki bars like False Idol, The Grass Skirt and Fairweather bring modern tiki interpretations that range from plush and fruity to refreshing and crisp.
Get cheesy at Venissimo
Various locations
Cheese, it is said, is milk’s leap toward immortality, but for a shorter term relationship, let Venissimo’s cheesemongers guide you through the process of making your own mozzarella, ricotta, and queso fresco. If you’d prefer to just eat cheese together, Venissimo also hosts tasting events with charcuterie pairings, beer or wine pairings, or a decadent ménage à trois of cheese, chocolate, and Champagne.
Sip some mezcal at Cantina Mayahuel
University Heights
Introduce yourselves to tequila’s sexier, smokier cousin at Cantina Mayahuel, where over 100 different mezcals, sotols, bacanoras, and racillas line the wall behind the bar. While mezcal margaritas are available (and delicious), aficionados prefer to sip it neat, and the friendly, knowledgeable bartenders will gladly guide you through your tasting experience. If mezcal isn’t your thing, there are also 250+ varieties of tequila, including the house brand, Don Lorenzo Reposado Reserva.
Celebrate with a wine pairing dinner
Middletown
Whether it’s your three-year, three-week, or three-hour anniversary, celebrate your milestone at the Wine Vault and Bistro’s wine pairing dinners, one of San Diego’s best, most reasonably priced nights out for wine and food lovers. Held every Thursday through Saturday, you can choose from three- or five-course prix fixe menus that change weekly, with optional wines specially selected to go with your food. Pro tip: reservations are recommended, and must be made by phone.
Explore First Fridays at Liberty Station
Liberty Station
Stroll through the trendy Liberty Station Arts District on the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9pm and you'll get to meet working artists, enjoy dance, theater, and music performances, and visit museums and galleries. Wander through the latest exhibits at the Women’s Museum of California, Visions Art Museum, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, then hit up Comickaze Comics for their diverse selection of mainstream and independent comics, graphic novels, manga, statues, and action figures. Cap the evening off with cocktails from The Bar at Moniker General and dinner at one of Liberty Public Market’s dozens of food venues.
Scope out North County's best brews
Carlsbad
Hop on a 12-seater Pinzgauer and make your way to some of San Diego’s top breweries on a North County Brewery Tour. Relax and let your designated driver/tour guide chauffeur you to local hot spots like Latitude 33, Stone Brewery, Lost Abbey, Breakwater Brewing Co., and more. Your tour includes pickup and drop-off, a highly qualified, knowledgeable beer guide, transportation, all tasting fees, and a picnic lunch from Phil’s BBQ. 21+
Share an ice cream flight at Hammond's Gourmet Ice Cream
Pacific Beach, North Park, Point Loma
Hammond’s offers over 300 flavors of Tropical Dreams super premium Hawaiian ice cream and sorbet, which is the perfect excuse to skip dinner and go straight for indulgence Having a hard time deciding between chocolate coconut macadamia nut, lilikoi (passionfruit) sorbet, or peanut butter and guava jelly? Opt for flights of your favorites in adorable mini cake or waffle cones, to share (or not).
Learn about yeast, then drink beer
Mira Mesa
If your date's into beer, or you've ever wondered what makes a Belgian ale taste so different from an American ale, take one of the free daily tours offered by White Labs. What began as a group of homebrewers searching for higher quality yeast has grown into a world-class international company that sells beer, wine, and distilling supplies, and holds classes ranging from how to pair beer with donuts to in-depth, hands-on lab courses for professionals. There's a 20-barrel brewhouse onsite, as well as a 32-tap tasting room, so after the tour you can experience how much yeast impacts the flavor profile of beer firsthand.
Make like a pinball wizard at Coin-Op Game Room
North Park
This arcade ups its old school game cabinets like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Mortal Kombat with the addition of craft cocktails, punch bowls, a dozen or so beer taps, and inventive twists on classic bar bites. Both locations also have vintage pinball, but the Gaslamp venue has Skee-Ball machines and Super Shot Basketball games, both of which are classic "date night" staples. Right?
Perfect your double axel at the mall
University City
Lace up your skates and hit the ice at UTC Ice Sports Center, located next to the food court inside the newly remodeled Westfield UTC Shopping Centre. Daily public skating session are the longest in San Diego, ranging from three to 12 hours, with in-and-out privileges so you can skate for a while, grab lunch or dinner, and come back for more. Rental skates and helmets are available.
Drink wine and paint a masterpiece
Liberty Station
Anyone can be an artist at Pinot’s Palette in the beautiful Liberty Station Arts District. Each two- or three-hour session takes you through the creation of your own colorful painting, no experience required. Grab a glass of vino to get your creative juices flowing, then relax and follow the instructor-led, step-by-step directions. Whether you end up with flawless masterpieces or undisplayable accidents, it’ll certainly bring you closer.
Embark on a full moon dinner cruise
Little Italy
What could be more romantic than viewing San Diego’s glittering skyline from the water, beneath a glowing full moon? Board Hornblower Cruises’ signature full moon dinner cruise and enjoy a glass of Champagne, a three-course dinner, and plenty of time to dance under the stars and enjoy the sparkling sights around San Diego Bay.
