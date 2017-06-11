Lifestyle

The After Party

Really just one big party, the MCASD's getting downright fancy with this year's Monte Carlo On Screen film-themed gala, where everything from dancing lounges, to design elements, to the dinner menu will be made to evince a wide range of films you've totally seen because you're artsy and cultured and have an MFA. So after you're done scraping the food-fight mess from Hook off of your tuxedo, kill time at the charity gambling tables as you wait for a very special “strip poker performance piece” called I'll Raise You One.

