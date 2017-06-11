Is going to be quite the party

-
Normally Showcases are just an excuse for Bob Barker to stare at models' boobs while they display brand-new home entertainment systems, but at El Dorado this Saturday, SDS will celebrate "life and culture in California's southernmost city". This year that means exhibiting the city and state's best in craft cocktails and beer, plus other stuff you'll have no idea about unless you own tons of World Book Encyclopedias. Prepare for:
- Top local bartenders showcasing cocktails like the Monks Gone Wild (strawberry-infused Pimm's, green chartreuse, fresh lemon, ginger beer) from Has Mahmood at Lion's Share, and Craft & Commerce's David Kinsey's mix of blended Scotch, sweet vermouth, fresh honey syrup, and Xocolatl Mole bitters called the Flak Jacket, likely because, after drinking it, you won't be able to feel anything.
- Elite (yay!) guest-bartenders from NorCal (boo!), like Jason Wilde from SF's Bourbon & Branch, who is making an Imperial Eagle (bourbon, fresh lemon, Averna Amaro, ginger syrup, peach bitters, egg white, ginger beer float).
- Choice local beers from Stone, Green Flash, Manzanita, and Butcher's Brewing.
- Non-booze to fill your substantial, but still surprisingly firm belly from Food Farm & Tabe BBQ's food trucks.
- A killer lineup of DJs who will love it when you ironically request "Call Me Maybe". Or non-ironically. Either way, do it, they'll love it!
- Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, which nets you an incredible 10 cocktail or beer tastings, so no matter what you do The Price Is Right.
Lifestyle