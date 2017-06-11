Lifestyle

NorCal vs SD Beer Tasting Challenge

Put your buds to the taste-test at the BeerNerdz NorCal vs SD Beer Tasting Challenge, where you'll be given eight brews and a scorecard loaded with vitals (tasting notes, brewery/ beer names, ABV, IBUs) to aid you in matching each of the Imperial IPAs/ pilsners/ strong ales/ stouts with their true identities. The winner will be crowned San Diego Summer Beer Tasting Champion and any losers wearing long white socks with shorts and unironically saying "hella" will be sent back to NorCal. SD 4 Lyfe!

