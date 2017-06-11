Lifestyle

The Ruby Room turns four, adds Bowie, beer & babes

By Published On 10/03/2012 By Published On 10/03/2012

To celebrate being old enough to eloquently request their breast-feedings to the dismayed looks of bystanders, the crew at Ruby Room are holding a night-of-awesomeness featuring music from Ziggy Shuffledust (Bowie Tribute), Really Idol (Idol Tribute), and The Casualties (um, dead people tribute?). Capping things off will be a special performance by the lovely ladies of LA's Devil's Playground Burlesque, who are famous for tantalizing woefully under-sexed nerds by costuming themselves as comic book characters, superheroes, and nerdy pop culture icons. Then taking those costumes off.

