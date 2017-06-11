To prove that they're Hanging Tough, the freshest breweries in town are joining together for The New Kids on the Block event, featuring
Donny, Joey, Jordan, and that other guy 14 local beermakers who've only been in the biz for a year or two (El Cajon, Manzanita, Rough Draft, etc.), as well as food from local chefs (Slater's 50/50, Bangin' Burgers), all of whom claim that they have The Right Stuff. Step by Step!!! Old Navy commercial!!
New Kids on the Block Beer Fest
