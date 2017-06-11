Lifestyle

New Kids on the Block Beer Fest

By Published On 06/27/2012 By Published On 06/27/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

To prove that they're Hanging Tough, the freshest breweries in town are joining together for The New Kids on the Block event, featuring Donny, Joey, Jordan, and that other guy 14 local beermakers who've only been in the biz for a year or two (El Cajon, Manzanita, Rough Draft, etc.), as well as food from local chefs (Slater's 50/50, Bangin' Burgers), all of whom claim that they have The Right Stuff. Step by Step!!! Old Navy commercial!!

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More