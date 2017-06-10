Get famous(ly beat up)

Are you a "dynamic" man and/or woman over 18yrs old? Would you like $50K sooo much you're willing to risk possible maiming and a definite shaming? Then you're in luck, because the crew behind Wipeout has chosen SD as one of three casting locations for the upcoming season. All you have to do is create an online profile here now, then bring yourself, and your handsome driver's license down to the Courtyard Marriott in Mission Valley on Saturday, October 27th.
Are you a “dynamic” man and/or woman over 18yrs old? Would you like $50K sooo much you're willing to risk possible maiming and a definite shaming? Then you're in luck, because the crew behind Wipeout has chosen SD as one of three casting locations for the upcoming season.