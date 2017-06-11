The coolest birthday party for a century-old dead guy, ever

Karl, or at least his jovial ghost, is about to hit that century mark, so to celebrate, brewmaster Paul Segura and crew are headed to Phileas Foggs with a load of 40oz keeper-steins they'll be filling up with the re-release of Karl's favorite Amber Lager, plus all sorts of special Strauss grog (anniversary editions, Queen of Tarts, Two Tortugas, etc). They'll also sweeten the not-illegal-drug-referencing pot with specials on beer-braised brats & giant Bavarian pretzels, plus refills of the monstrous glassware are only $6.95 all night.
