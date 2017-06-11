Lifestyle

URGE Turns Two

The gents at URGE have apparently restrained themselves enough to make it two whole years, and so they're packing their anniversary weekend with crazy beers to celebrate: two special editions (an Imperial Saison made with agave nectar, coriander, and help from Mother Earth Brewing, and one that's been aging in red wine barrels since last year), as well as a host of rarities ranging from a nitro-poured Ballast Point 2011 Sea Monster to Uinta Cockeyed Cooper.

1. URGE American Gastropub 16761 Bernardo Ctr Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 (Rancho Bernardo)

An updated twist on the traditional English pub, URGE in Rancho Bernardo serves up tacos, meatloaf, burgers, fish, salads... pretty much everything.

