Snake Oil's Dark Side Of The Moon/Wizard Of Oz Cocktail Popup

Remember in college when your buddies from Boulder would put on Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and watch Wizard of Oz and definitely not do anything illegal while doing those things?!? Well, those clever cats at Snake Oil Cocktail do, which is why they've created a cocktail pop-up on Aug 21st at Burlap where the drinks sync up with the tracks, which is why "Speak to Me/Breathe" will land you an inhaler of fresh mowed grass/sea salt/Junipero gin/lemon/bitters, and "Money" will get you paid ya'llllll gold flake, celery leaf, rum, and crushed lime.

