56 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Along the shores of San Diego, you’ll find numerous rocky spots prime for tide pools full of little sea creatures.



8mi of trails await exploration with plenty of killer ocean views.



If you’ve ever wondered how a guitar is made, you should check out the tour at Taylor Guitars in El Cajon. It lasts about an hour and happens every Mon-Fri at 1pm.



There are trails, historical sites, gardens, and much more. If you can’t find some free way to entertain yourself in this 1.875sqmi park, then you simply aren’t trying.



All you'll need for this one is a full gas tank: Julian is a quaint, gold-rush town nestled in the Cuyamaca Mountains, about an hour east of San Diego. Go for a hike, window shop, and if you can swing it, splurge on one of the town's famous apple pies.

