Over the Edge

Did you grow up calling the Manchester Grand Hyatt the Gillette building because it looks like a couple of giant razor blades? Of course you did! And now's your chance to vault over the razor's edge and rappel down all 33 stories of San Diego's third tallest building. All you have do is create a super-simple, Movember-esque fundraising page, then get family/ friends/ guilt-ridden strangers to pony up a grand total of 1000 bucks for Kids Included Together, and, like No Fear t-shirts and pegged jeans, you're in.
