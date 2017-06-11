Bands, beers, and bountiful eats

No, it's not a party honoring the kids picked to participate in the Hunger Games (but, like, maybe that should also be a party?); instead, the first-ever SD Tributefest celebrates all that is good about cover bands, food trucks, and beer. To wit: The Bands: Reminisce about making out in Tara Fuller's rec room to DMB tributers Stepping Feet; reminisce about the Sopranos series finale during the set of Journey re-creators Escape; or reminisce about wishing Sting was Jimi Hendrix during The Police Experience. The Trucks: Up your caloric intake with porky goodness from Super Q, Viet-cuisine from ultra-specific bahn mi, wieners from the Dog Shack, and mini-burgers from Insliders, also what John Rhys-Davies called any of the other cast members who'd consider wearing a bow tie. The Suds: Increase the likelihood of your feeling confident dancing with choice suds like Alexander Brown Ale, Green Flash IPA, Coronado Orange, and Left Coast Voo Doo, though be careful with the real thing lest you too end up Catching Fire.
