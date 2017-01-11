12 Things You Must Do in San Diego This February

Sun

Macy’s Museum Month For the entire month of February you can get half-off admission to a whole list of San Diego Museums for you and up to three other folks, thanks to Macy’s Museum Month. Just go to any Macy’s location and pick up your pass. There are more than 40 museums participating, so you better get to work.

Multiple locations

