12 Things You Must Do in San Diego This February

Date
Event
Location
Feb 1 Sun
Macy’s Museum Month For the entire month of February you can get half-off admission to a whole list of San Diego Museums for you and up to three other folks, thanks to Macy’s Museum Month. Just go to any Macy’s location and pick up your pass. There are more than 40 museums participating, so you better get to work.
Multiple locations
Macy’s Museum Month Multiple locations For the entire month of February you can get half-off admission to a whole list of San Diego Museums for you and up to three other folks, thanks to Macy’s Museum Month. Just go to any Macy’s location and pick up your pass. There are more than 40 museums participating, so you better get to work.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 3 Tue
Last night to eat at Alchemy After six years of making delicious food, the beloved South Park dining destination Alchemy will be closing this month and moving on to other business ventures. Be sure to stop in and get your last meal before they close their doors for good on February 3rd. Single... tear.
South Park
Last night to eat at Alchemy South Park After six years of making delicious food, the beloved South Park dining destination Alchemy will be closing this month and moving on to other business ventures. Be sure to stop in and get your last meal before they close their doors for good on February 3rd. Single... tear.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 3 Tue
Year of the Sheep Wine Dinner Get your tickets to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a Year of the Sheep wine pairing dinner at The Patio on Lamont. Dinner starts at 5:30pm and will feature lamb dishes like braised lamb neck with mint tagliatelle, lamb stew with whipped green peppercorn sheep’s milk cheese, and goat cheesecake.
Year of the Sheep Wine Dinner The Patio on Lamont Get your tickets to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a Year of the Sheep wine pairing dinner at The Patio on Lamont. Dinner starts at 5:30pm and will feature lamb dishes like braised lamb neck with mint tagliatelle, lamb stew with whipped green peppercorn sheep’s milk cheese, and goat cheesecake.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 5 Thu
Havana Nights Culture and Cocktails If you can’t make it to Cuba, Havana Nights Culture and Cocktails at the San Diego Museum of Art is the next best thing. From 6-10pm, get Cuban sandwiches, a signature cocktail, chocolate cigars, and more. There will be live performances and salsa music, plus you can view the works of artists like Pedro Pablo and Sandra Ramos.
Havana Nights Culture and Cocktails San Diego Museum of Art If you can’t make it to Cuba, Havana Nights Culture and Cocktails at the San Diego Museum of Art is the next best thing. From 6-10pm, get Cuban sandwiches, a signature cocktail, chocolate cigars, and more. There will be live performances and salsa music, plus you can view the works of artists like Pedro Pablo and Sandra Ramos.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 5 Thu
Farmer’s Insurance Open PGA Tour golf tournament Get ready for three golf-tacular days, during which you can spectate on the game or visit the Fan Village where you can find the bar and still catch all of the action on their mega LED screen, or swing by the Expo to check out the latest golf equipment.
Farmer’s Insurance Open PGA Tour golf tournament Torrey Pines Get ready for three golf-tacular days, during which you can spectate on the game or visit the Fan Village where you can find the bar and still catch all of the action on their mega LED screen, or swing by the Expo to check out the latest golf equipment.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6 Fri
Beer to the Rescue Come to O’Brien’s Pub at 5pm to drink beer and help raise funds to support the Lupus Foundation of Southern California. They will be releasing the Nickel Double Dubbel Quadrupel, a Belgian-style quad from Nickel Beer Co. A portion of this beer will later be aged in rum barrels and released as the Nickel Double Dubbel "Animal Style."
Beer to the Rescue O’Brien’s Pub Come to O’Brien’s Pub at 5pm to drink beer and help raise funds to support the Lupus Foundation of Southern California. They will be releasing the Nickel Double Dubbel Quadrupel, a Belgian-style quad from Nickel Beer Co. A portion of this beer will later be aged in rum barrels and released as the Nickel Double Dubbel "Animal Style."
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6 Fri
Mardi Gras parade If you can’t afford to make it to New Orleans, the Gaslamp is the next best place to celebrate. From 5pm-midnight, the Mardi Gras parade and celebration will take over Downtown with five outdoor stages, world-renowned DJs, and non-stop entertainment.
The Gaslamp
Mardi Gras parade The Gaslamp If you can’t afford to make it to New Orleans, the Gaslamp is the next best place to celebrate. From 5pm-midnight, the Mardi Gras parade and celebration will take over Downtown with five outdoor stages, world-renowned DJs, and non-stop entertainment.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
Free Baked Bear ice cream sandwiches Pacific Beach's favorite ice cream sandwich joint, The Baked Bear, is opening another location in La Costa and will be giving away free ice cream sandwiches to every guest from 12-4pm. Again, free ice cream sandwiches!
Free Baked Bear ice cream sandwiches Baked Bear in La Costa Pacific Beach's favorite ice cream sandwich joint, The Baked Bear, is opening another location in La Costa and will be giving away free ice cream sandwiches to every guest from 12-4pm. Again, free ice cream sandwiches!
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7-22
The Marvel Experience It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid, or just a kid at heart, The Marvel Experience is a can’t-miss event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This hyper-reality attraction is more than three acres of interactive attractions, including seven colossal domes, a life-size Avengers Quinjet, the world’s only 360-degree, 3-D stereoscopic full-dome projection theater, and so much more.
The Marvel Experience Del Mar Fairgrounds It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid, or just a kid at heart, The Marvel Experience is a can’t-miss event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This hyper-reality attraction is more than three acres of interactive attractions, including seven colossal domes, a life-size Avengers Quinjet, the world’s only 360-degree, 3-D stereoscopic full-dome projection theater, and so much more.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 10 Tue
Blind Burro Taco Fights Watch six local chefs go head-to-head at the Blind Burro Taco Fights 3, from 7-9pm on the 10th and every Tuesday until March 3rd. Each chef will have to use an ingredient voted on by the public on The Blind Burro’s Facebook page the week before each competition. Admission is free, and for $9 you can try the tacos and vote for your favorites.
639 J St
Blind Burro Taco Fights 639 J St Watch six local chefs go head-to-head at the Blind Burro Taco Fights 3, from 7-9pm on the 10th and every Tuesday until March 3rd. Each chef will have to use an ingredient voted on by the public on The Blind Burro’s Facebook page the week before each competition. Admission is free, and for $9 you can try the tacos and vote for your favorites.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 20 Fri
Wang's Chinese New Year/3rd anniversary Wang’s in North Park is celebrating the Chinese New Year and their 3rd anniversary with a free party. There will be passed hors d’oeuvres of traditional "lucky" New Year’s dishes, sake samples, and traditional lion dancers performing at 9pm.
Wang's Chinese New Year/3rd anniversary Wang's in North Park Wang’s in North Park is celebrating the Chinese New Year and their 3rd anniversary with a free party. There will be passed hors d’oeuvres of traditional "lucky" New Year’s dishes, sake samples, and traditional lion dancers performing at 9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 28 Sat
National Pancake Day at Café 222 Its National Pancake Day, and in celebration of this glorious holiday Café 222 is offering a special on a pancake sampler stack that includes buttermilk, blueberry, orange-pecan, and granola varieties from 7am-2pm.
National Pancake Day at Café 222 Café 222 Its National Pancake Day, and in celebration of this glorious holiday Café 222 is offering a special on a pancake sampler stack that includes buttermilk, blueberry, orange-pecan, and granola varieties from 7am-2pm.