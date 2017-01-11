8 Things You Must Do in San Diego This March

Thu

Barons Backroom Beer Tasting Nobody would guess that Barons Market in Point Loma is the home of a speakeasy, but on the 12th its teaming up with Acoustic Ales for the first Barons Backroom Beer Tasting of the year, from 6-8pm. There will be plenty of beer to sample, along with St. Paddy's-inspired apps. Tickets are only $10 with 100% of proceeds going to the San Diego Food Bank.

Barons Market

Barons Backroom Beer Tasting Barons Market Nobody would guess that Barons Market in Point Loma is the home of a speakeasy, but on the 12th its teaming up with Acoustic Ales for the first Barons Backroom Beer Tasting of the year, from 6-8pm. There will be plenty of beer to sample, along with St. Paddy's-inspired apps. Tickets are only $10 with 100% of proceeds going to the San Diego Food Bank.