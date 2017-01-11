Events

8 Things You Must Do in San Diego This March

By Published On 02/25/2015 By Published On 02/25/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

Date

Event

Location

Mar 2-6

Get a Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry benefit taco Food Network Star Melissa d’Arabian and Puesto at the Headquarters are creating a taco for a good cause. It's filled with summer squash, portobello mushrooms, and broccoli wrapped in Puesto’s signature crispy-melted cheese and house-made corn tortillas. Melissa d’Arabian will also at Puesto on the 5th for a signing of her new cookbook, Supermarket Healthy.

Puesto

Get a Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry benefit taco Puesto Food Network Star Melissa d’Arabian and Puesto at the Headquarters are creating a taco for a good cause. It's filled with summer squash, portobello mushrooms, and broccoli wrapped in Puesto’s signature crispy-melted cheese and house-made corn tortillas. Melissa d’Arabian will also at Puesto on the 5th for a signing of her new cookbook, Supermarket Healthy.

Add

Related

related

Does Your San Diego 'Hood Suck? An Investigation.

related

How San Diego Sees the Rest of California

related

7 SD Brewery Satellite Tasting Rooms You Need to Visit

related

Does Your San Diego 'Hood Suck? An Investigation.
The Commons

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

7th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon Show your support and help raise money for childhood cancer research. You’ll get to watch a bunch of people get their heads shaved to help raise awareness while enjoying their featured cocktail and several specialty menu items, like spicy Guinness wings with a Stone Smoked Porter aioli. One dollar from purchases of the featured items will also go to support the charity.

The Commons

7th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon The Commons Show your support and help raise money for childhood cancer research. You’ll get to watch a bunch of people get their heads shaved to help raise awareness while enjoying their featured cocktail and several specialty menu items, like spicy Guinness wings with a Stone Smoked Porter aioli. One dollar from purchases of the featured items will also go to support the charity.

Add
Courtesy of Seaport Village

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7-8

San Diego Busker Festival For the 9th consecutive year, the San Diego Busker Festival is bringing street performers from all over the country like fire-breathers, contortionists, and more to Seaport Village from 12-6pm both days. On the 7th from 7-10pm, Buskers After Dark will feature a DJ, food & drink specials, and busker acts for those over 18.

Seaport Village

San Diego Busker Festival Seaport Village For the 9th consecutive year, the San Diego Busker Festival is bringing street performers from all over the country like fire-breathers, contortionists, and more to Seaport Village from 12-6pm both days. On the 7th from 7-10pm, Buskers After Dark will feature a DJ, food & drink specials, and busker acts for those over 18.

Add
Acoustic Ales

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Thu

Barons Backroom Beer Tasting Nobody would guess that Barons Market in Point Loma is the home of a speakeasy, but on the 12th its teaming up with Acoustic Ales for the first Barons Backroom Beer Tasting of the year, from 6-8pm. There will be plenty of beer to sample, along with St. Paddy's-inspired apps. Tickets are only $10 with 100% of proceeds going to the San Diego Food Bank.

Barons Market

Barons Backroom Beer Tasting Barons Market Nobody would guess that Barons Market in Point Loma is the home of a speakeasy, but on the 12th its teaming up with Acoustic Ales for the first Barons Backroom Beer Tasting of the year, from 6-8pm. There will be plenty of beer to sample, along with St. Paddy's-inspired apps. Tickets are only $10 with 100% of proceeds going to the San Diego Food Bank.

Add
San Diego Block Parties

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

20th Annual ShamROCK block party Over 80,000sqft of astroturf will be rolled out in the streets of the Gaslamp for this year's festivities, with a 150ft Irish pub serving plenty of Jameson and green beer, and live music stages featuring Irish Rock and Irish Punk bands, DJs, and Irish river dancers. Ticket prices start going up after the 5th, so get yours now.

The Gaslamp

20th Annual ShamROCK block party The Gaslamp Over 80,000sqft of astroturf will be rolled out in the streets of the Gaslamp for this year's festivities, with a 150ft Irish pub serving plenty of Jameson and green beer, and live music stages featuring Irish Rock and Irish Punk bands, DJs, and Irish river dancers. Ticket prices start going up after the 5th, so get yours now.

Add

related

How San Diego Sees the Rest of California
Kevin Serrano

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14-15

CRSSD festival Hit this two-day electronic music festival combining live bands and DJ performances, including Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, and many more -- plus a full selection of craft beer, cocktails, and local food vendors.

Waterfront Park

CRSSD festival Waterfront Park Hit this two-day electronic music festival combining live bands and DJ performances, including Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, and many more -- plus a full selection of craft beer, cocktails, and local food vendors.

Add
Courtesy of Corked

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14-17

St. Paddy’s Day at Corked Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day twice at Corked in Harrah’s Restort Southern California. There will be Irish dancers, Irish bands, and Irish drinks, with plenty of Jameson and Guinness flowing.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

St. Paddy’s Day at Corked Harrah’s Resort Southern California Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day twice at Corked in Harrah’s Restort Southern California. There will be Irish dancers, Irish bands, and Irish drinks, with plenty of Jameson and Guinness flowing.

Add
Venissimo Cheese

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Fri

Venissimo Cheese and Zaca Mesa Winery four-course dinner Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel will serve cheese-based dishes as cheese expert Robert Graff explains the flavors of each cheese selected and winemaker Eric Mohseni talks about the wine pairings. Get fancy!

The Westgate Hotel

Venissimo Cheese and Zaca Mesa Winery four-course dinner The Westgate Hotel Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel will serve cheese-based dishes as cheese expert Robert Graff explains the flavors of each cheese selected and winemaker Eric Mohseni talks about the wine pairings. Get fancy!

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like