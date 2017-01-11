8 Things You Must Do in San Diego This March

Date
Mar 2-6
Get a Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry benefit taco Puesto Food Network Star Melissa d’Arabian and Puesto at the Headquarters are creating a taco for a good cause. It's filled with summer squash, portobello mushrooms, and broccoli wrapped in Puesto’s signature crispy-melted cheese and house-made corn tortillas. Melissa d’Arabian will also at Puesto on the 5th for a signing of her new cookbook, Supermarket Healthy.
Mar 7 Sat
7th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon The Commons Show your support and help raise money for childhood cancer research. You’ll get to watch a bunch of people get their heads shaved to help raise awareness while enjoying their featured cocktail and several specialty menu items, like spicy Guinness wings with a Stone Smoked Porter aioli. One dollar from purchases of the featured items will also go to support the charity.
Mar 7-8
San Diego Busker Festival Seaport Village For the 9th consecutive year, the San Diego Busker Festival is bringing street performers from all over the country like fire-breathers, contortionists, and more to Seaport Village from 12-6pm both days. On the 7th from 7-10pm, Buskers After Dark will feature a DJ, food & drink specials, and busker acts for those over 18.
Mar 12 Thu
Barons Backroom Beer Tasting Barons Market Nobody would guess that Barons Market in Point Loma is the home of a speakeasy, but on the 12th its teaming up with Acoustic Ales for the first Barons Backroom Beer Tasting of the year, from 6-8pm. There will be plenty of beer to sample, along with St. Paddy's-inspired apps. Tickets are only $10 with 100% of proceeds going to the San Diego Food Bank.
Mar 14 Sat
20th Annual ShamROCK block party The Gaslamp Over 80,000sqft of astroturf will be rolled out in the streets of the Gaslamp for this year's festivities, with a 150ft Irish pub serving plenty of Jameson and green beer, and live music stages featuring Irish Rock and Irish Punk bands, DJs, and Irish river dancers. Ticket prices start going up after the 5th, so get yours now.
Mar 14-15
CRSSD festival Waterfront Park Hit this two-day electronic music festival combining live bands and DJ performances, including Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, and many more -- plus a full selection of craft beer, cocktails, and local food vendors.
Mar 14-17
St. Paddy’s Day at Corked Harrah’s Resort Southern California Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day twice at Corked in Harrah’s Restort Southern California. There will be Irish dancers, Irish bands, and Irish drinks, with plenty of Jameson and Guinness flowing.
Mar 20 Fri
Venissimo Cheese and Zaca Mesa Winery four-course dinner The Westgate Hotel Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel will serve cheese-based dishes as cheese expert Robert Graff explains the flavors of each cheese selected and winemaker Eric Mohseni talks about the wine pairings. Get fancy!