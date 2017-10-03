Lifestyle

10 Burning Man tents you shouldn't go in for any reason whatsoever

By Published On 08/27/2013 By Published On 08/27/2013
Burning Man tent

Burning Man started yesterday, and with it came lots of people doing lots of stuff they probably shouldn't (nooo!!!! Not socks AND Tevas!!!). Making sure you don't do anything you probably shouldn't in places you ABSOLUTELY SHOULDN'T: this list of the 10 Burning Man "tents" you need to stay the hell away from.

Math Camp at Burning Man

Yep, nothing sounds more fun than going out to a desert to go over proofs. Sine us up!

Tetris Camp at Burning Man
Burning Man and Philippe Glade

Since this one's billed as Tetris Camp, you just know you're gonna spend the whole time waiting and waiting for the long piece to show up and it never will.

Monkey Hut at Burning Man
Burning Man and Philippe Glade

Graffitied creepy metal bus in a scorching desert???? Yeah, no.

New Reno at Burning Man
Burning Man and Steven Fritz

You barely want to go to the real Reno, let alone the new one.

Camp Surly at Burning Man
Burning Man and Steven Fritz

Oh cool, go hang out with people acting like your little sister when she's not allowed to have ice cream!

Monopoly at Burning Man
Burning Man and Scott Stallard

A giant version of the game no one ever won as a kid because it lasts forever unless the Banker is obviously cheating? Pass.

Cloud City at Burning Man
Burning Man and Steven Fritz

Nice try, Lando, we know this ends with us in Carbonite having to chill with Jabba the Hutt.

DMV at Burning Man
Burning Man and Steven Fritz

Even doing whatever you might be doing at Burning Man, there is no substance on Earth that could make the DMV enjoyable.

Thunderdome at Burning Man
Burning Man and Nightshade Nightshade

Death Guild Thunderdome... actually sounds pretty damn awesome. Until they ask you to fight.

Skull at Burning Man
Burning Man and Anthony Peterson

Nope.

Period Bar at Burning Man
Burning Man and Philippe Glade

*Vomiting Noise*

Barbie at Burning Man
Burning Man and Steven Fritz

Run. Run and don't look back.

