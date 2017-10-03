Lifestyle

I Asked 20 Friends to Draw San Francisco From Memory

By Published On 02/11/2015 By Published On 02/11/2015

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

A few months ago, one of my co-workers asked our other co-workers to draw a map of the United States. I don't want to spoil anything for you, but ohmygod, people are TERRIBLE at geography. I mean, see for yourself. Anyway, never one to turn down an opportunity to humiliate people (what? I humiliate myself daily.), I decided I would give my friends and colleagues an outline of San Francisco and ask them to fill in the neighborhoods purely from memory. On the honor system.

The results are both informative (people know SF better than I'd expect/are maybe just massive cheaters) and hilarious (apparently the only reason anyone goes to Potrero is to go to The Ramp). See the results for yourself:

Related

related

17 Stereotypes About San Francisco That Are 100% True

related

Would You Rather: The SF Edition

related

Why Dating in SF Is Different Than Anywhere Else in the Country

related

17 Stereotypes About San Francisco That Are 100% True

related

Would You Rather: The SF Edition

related

Why Dating in SF Is Different Than Anywhere Else in the Country

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she would fail this challenge if she had to do it for the suburbs/towns/cities/whatever you call them surrounding SF. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

Stuff You'll Like