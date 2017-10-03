Lifestyle

The 11 Best Costumes at the 2015 Bay to Breakers

Flickr/michaeluyttersp

Officially, Isaac Mukandi Mwangi and Jane Kibii won Sunday's 104th annual Bay to Breakers. Way-less-officially, they totally LOST Sunday's 104th annual Bay to Breakers since their costumes straight up sucked ass. These people though, these people were the true winners of 2015's Bay to Breakers:

1. Oompa Loompas

 

Squad. #B2B

A photo posted by Eric Bergman (@thisisericberg)


2. Curious George and The Man With The Yellow Hat


3. Ghostbusters


4. Coit Tower


5. The Martians from Sesame Street

5. This centaur dude

 

Just chilling in the park #bay2breakers

A photo posted by @stacylady


6. The Price Is Right guys

 

Bay 2 Breakers, Price Is Right style #comeondown #B2B

A photo posted by David Stevens (@dsteves14)


7. American Gladiators

 

We did it!!!! #nailedit #baytobreakers #baytobreakers2015 #runsf #americangladiators

A photo posted by TheMrsStromberg (@themrsstromberg)


8. Uber Pool

 

Uber pool. #BayToBreakers #B2B

A photo posted by Brad Schenck (@bradaschenck)


9. Jurassic Park: The Ride


10. Double Dare Contestants

 

Throw back Sunday!!! #DoubleDare #BayToBreakers

A photo posted by Zappos.com Bay To Breakers (@zapposbaytobreakers)


11. Power Rangers

 

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #baytobreakers #sf

A photo posted by Kristin Falk (@kristinfalk)

Grant Marek is a Senior Editor at Thrillist. His go-to costume is Zack Morris. Tell him about all the costumes he missed for this on Twitter at @grant_marek.

