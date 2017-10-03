The 11 Best Costumes at the 2015 Bay to Breakers

Officially, Isaac Mukandi Mwangi and Jane Kibii won Sunday's 104th annual Bay to Breakers. Way-less-officially, they totally LOST Sunday's 104th annual Bay to Breakers since their costumes straight up sucked ass. These people though, these people were the true winners of 2015's Bay to Breakers:
1. Oompa Loompas
2. Curious George and The Man With The Yellow Hat
3. Ghostbusters
4. Coit Tower
5. The Martians from Sesame Street
5. This centaur dude
6. The Price Is Right guys
7. American Gladiators
8. Uber Pool
9. Jurassic Park: The Ride
10. Double Dare Contestants
11. Power Rangers
