The Best Date Spot Near Every San Francisco Muni Metro Stop

There's nothing worse than trying to come up with a date spot. Does your date want to go somewhere romantic? Are they expecting there to be food involved??? Is this supposed to be casual?????? Are you supposed to be going big??????????? Well, thanks to this handy map that tells you the best date spot within a 10min walk of every Muni Metro stop, you can throw all of those questions out the window and instead just ask, "What's a convenient Muni stop to meet up at?"
N-Judah
4th & King: Marlowe
2nd & King: District
Brannan: Hi Dive
Folsom: Waterbar
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Montgomery: Gaspar Brasserie
Powell: Dirty Habit
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Zuni Cafe
Duboce & Church: Churchill
Duboce & Noe: Maven
Carl & Cole: Zazie
UCSF Parnassus: InnerFog
Judah & 9th Ave: Nopalito
Judah & 19th Ave: The Taco Shop at Underdogs
Judah & Sunset: Pisces California Cuisine
Ocean Beach: Outerlands
L-Taraval
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Montgomery: Gaspar Brasserie
Powell: Dirty Habit
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Zuni Cafe
Church: Hecho
Castro: Starbelly
Forest Hill: Chouchou French Bistro
West Portal: BullsHead Restaurant
Taraval & 22nd Ave: Parkside Tavern
Taraval & Sunset: The Riptide
SF Zoo: Java Beach
M-Ocean View
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Montgomery: Gaspar Brasserie
Powell: Dirty Habit
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Zuni Cafe
Church: Hecho
Castro: Starbelly
Forest Hill: Chouchou French Bistro
West Portal: BullsHead Restaurant
St. Francis Circle: Shabu House
Stonestown: Olive Garden
SF State: The Pub at SFSU
Randolph & Arch: Hall of Flame Burgers
Broad & Plymouth: Patio Español
San Jose & Geneva: The Dark Horse Inn
K-Ingleside
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Montgomery: Gaspar Brasserie
Powell: Dirty Habit
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Zuni Cafe
Church: Hecho
Castro: Starbelly
Forest Hill: Chouchou French Bistro
West Portal: BullsHead Restaurant
St. Francis Circle: Shabu House
Junipero Serra & Ocean: Villa D’Este
Ocean & Jules: Champa Garden
Ocean & Lee: Randy’s Place
City College: Beep’s Burgers
Balboa Park: Broken Record
J-Church
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Montgomery: Gaspar Brasserie
Powell: Dirty Habit
Civic Center: The Hall
Van Ness: Zuni Cafe
Church & 18th St: Blackbird
Church & 24th St: Caskhouse
Church & 30th St: La Ciccia
San Jose & Randall: Bernal Star
Balboa Park: Broken Record
T-Third Street
Embarcadero: Slanted Door
Folsom: Waterbar
Brannan: Hi Dive
2nd & King: District
4th & King: Marlowe
Mission Rock: The Yard
UCSF Mission Bay: Stem Kitchen & Garden
Mariposa: Mission Rock Resort
20th St: Third Rail
23rd St: Serpentine
Marin St: Smokestack
Evans: Sam Jordan’s Bar & Grill
Hudson/Innes: Huli Huli Hawaiian Grill
Kirkwood/La Salle: Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Oakdale/Palou: Radio Africa & Kitchen
Revere/Shafter: Frisco Fried
Williams: The Jazz Room
Carroll: Limón Rotisserie
Gilman/Paul: B&J 1/4 Lb Burgers
Le Conte: Smokin’ Warehouse Barbecue
Arleta: 7 Mile House Sports Bbar & Grill
Sunnydale: Happy Donuts
