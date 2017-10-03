The SF Master Calendar: 25 Can't-Miss Events for 2015

Was one of your New Year's resolutions to "organize your life and live it as though it has meaning and purpose instead of always just wandering two blocks to the same local dive bar where you sit alone while scrolling through Instagram, experiencing major FOMO because your friends always get tickets to everything and you procrastinate and then it's sold out and you always miss out on all of the good stuff and why does nobody love you?"
No? Yeah, uh... us neither.
But... you probably know someone who would like to plan ahead and make sure all of SF's very best of the bestest can't-miss, must-not-miss events are on his calendar? Cool. Forward this to him. (Or just use it for yourself. We won't tell.)
Date
Event
Location
Jan 22-Feb 8
SF Sketch Fest Every year, for the last 13 years, there's been sketch comedy, improv, stand up, and more from comedians from Saturday Night Live, Arrested Development, The Simpsons, The Daily Show, and a bunch of other awesome shows you also totally love. This is the year you actually see them.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Jan 24 Sat
Bay Area Brew Fest The SF International Beer Festival is the longest running beer fest in SF. This one is the second (we think). Four years running, you taste beers from dozens of national and international brewers for forty bucks. Plus eat food from all of SF’s best food trucks (sold separately). Must. Do.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 6 Fri
SF Beer Week It’s a week that’s all about beer. So like your typical week, but SO MUCH better.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
SF Giants FanFest See the 2014 World Series trophy up close, meet players, and get autographs. FOR. FREE.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 20-Mar 1
Noise Pop This is your chance to see all of SF’s cool indie bands before they’re cool. Really though, pre-super-fame acts through the years have included everyone from The White Stripes, Modest Mouse, and Death Cab for Cutie, to The Shins, and Bright Eyes.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Yeah, it’s three days before St. Patrick’s Day, but we feel like you’ll see that as a good thing. Also: it's the West Coast’s largest Irish event, and it's the 164th running of the thing. Don't you dare miss this.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Sat
Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrate Japanese culture and the blooming of the cherry blossoms (/you eating a ton of ramen in honor of the cherry blossoms thing) at one of three remaining Japantowns in the ENTIRE UNITED STATES.
Japantown
Date
Event
Location
Apr 13 Mon
SF Giants Home Opener The World Champion Giants face off against the Not-World Champion Colorado Rockies for their first home game of the season. It's like a regular baseball game, except with way more patriotic bunting.
Date
Event
Location
May 9 Sat
SF International Beer Festival 31 years running, son. Taste beers from over 100 brewers around the world. Bonus points if you try ‘em all.
Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
May 17 Sun
Bay to Breakers You can run it. You can (discreetly?) drink it. Just don't forget to wear a costume. (Or that it's happening this day.)
The Embarcadero to Ocean Beach and everywhere in between
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
Carnaval San Francisco A free two-day event that celebrates Latin American and Caribbean arts and traditions. There’s a parade, tons of live music, and really good food. Also, the four girls pictured above. So. Yeah.
The Mission
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Mon
Haight Ashbury Street Fair Local food, craft beers, and music performances are all part of this fair that's like Haight St on steroids. Which is a good thing if that's your thing (date TBA).
Haight St
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Union Street Festival The Union Street Festival is getting a makeover this year. Each block will have its own theme and there will be craft beer and wine tasting pavilions with food pairings. So, like the last 38 years, but wayyyyyyyyy better.
Union St
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
North Beach Festival Live entertainment, beer gardens, gourmet food, uh, beer gardens -- if you make one fest this year make it this one. (Or any of the other ones on this list. Maybe this is the year you try to make more than one?)
North Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jun 14-Aug 16
Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Free concerts in SF’s Stern Grove, where you can set up a picnic blanket and literally bring any amount of alcohol you can carry down that windy road in. Previous acts include everyone from Huey Lewis to OK Go to the SF Ballet. Lineup announced May 1st.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
SF Pride 2015 One of the largest LGBT gatherings in the world and the best parade SF has all year (unless the Giants win the World Series, of course).
Market St and Civic Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4-5
Fillmore Jazz Festival One of the largest free jazz festivals on the West Coast lets you enjoy 12 blocks of gourmet food, drinks, art, and, well: jazz, from sunup to sundown.
Fillmore St
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Outside Lands Festival There will definitely be at least five to fifteen bands you want to see at SF’s biggest outdoor three-day music festival (dates TBA).
Golden Gate Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
49ers first game of the season We don’t know yet if the Niners will be home or away, but we do know that we don't know who their coach will be when they do.
TBD
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19-Oct 4
Oktoberfest by the Bay 16 days of non-stop beer drinking and sausage eating. Yup.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Folsom Street Fair 400,000 leather and fetish players converge from around the world in this clothing-optional street fair.
Folsom St
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass A free festival in Golden Gate Park featuring more than 100 musicians on seven stages, many of whom are definitely hardly, strictly bluegrass (dates TBA).
Golden Gate Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 6 Tue
Fleet Week An air show, parade of ships, and a really good excuse to drink on a roof.
Land and air in SF
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Fri
Union Square Tree Lighting SF’s most famous tree gets all lit up for the holidays with lots of fanfare and musical acts.
Union Square
