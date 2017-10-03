Lifestyle

The SF Master Calendar: 25 Can't-Miss Events for 2015

By Published On 01/06/2015 By Published On 01/06/2015
Flickr/Markus Spiering

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

Was one of your New Year's resolutions to "organize your life and live it as though it has meaning and purpose instead of always just wandering two blocks to the same local dive bar where you sit alone while scrolling through Instagram, experiencing major FOMO because your friends always get tickets to everything and you procrastinate and then it's sold out and you always miss out on all of the good stuff and why does nobody love you?"

No? Yeah, uh... us neither.

But... you probably know someone who would like to plan ahead and make sure all of SF's very best of the bestest can't-miss, must-not-miss events are on his calendar? Cool. Forward this to him. (Or just use it for yourself. We won't tell.)

Related

related

13 Northern California events worth traveling to this winter

related

7 NorCal winter road trips for non-skiers

related

26 Essential SF Dive Bars, and Why You Should Drink in All of Them

related

13 Northern California events worth traveling to this winter
Flickr/george ruiz

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 22-Feb 8

SF Sketch Fest Every year, for the last 13 years, there's been sketch comedy, improv, stand up, and more from comedians from Saturday Night Live, Arrested Development, The Simpsons, The Daily Show, and a bunch of other awesome shows you also totally love. This is the year you actually see them.

Multiple locations

SF Sketch Fest Multiple locations Every year, for the last 13 years, there's been sketch comedy, improv, stand up, and more from comedians from Saturday Night Live, Arrested Development, The Simpsons, The Daily Show, and a bunch of other awesome shows you also totally love. This is the year you actually see them.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 24 Sat

Bay Area Brew Fest The SF International Beer Festival is the longest running beer fest in SF. This one is the second (we think). Four years running, you taste beers from dozens of national and international brewers for forty bucks. Plus eat food from all of SF’s best food trucks (sold separately). Must. Do.

Fort Mason, Festival Pavilion

Bay Area Brew Fest Fort Mason, Festival Pavilion The SF International Beer Festival is the longest running beer fest in SF. This one is the second (we think). Four years running, you taste beers from dozens of national and international brewers for forty bucks. Plus eat food from all of SF’s best food trucks (sold separately). Must. Do.

Flickr/Steve Rhodes

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Feb 6 Fri

SF Beer Week It’s a week that’s all about beer. So like your typical week, but SO MUCH better.

Multiple locations

SF Beer Week Multiple locations It’s a week that’s all about beer. So like your typical week, but SO MUCH better.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Feb 7 Sat

SF Giants FanFest See the 2014 World Series trophy up close, meet players, and get autographs. FOR. FREE.

AT&T Park

SF Giants FanFest AT&T Park See the 2014 World Series trophy up close, meet players, and get autographs. FOR. FREE.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Feb 20-Mar 1

Noise Pop This is your chance to see all of SF’s cool indie bands before they’re cool. Really though, pre-super-fame acts through the years have included everyone from The White Stripes, Modest Mouse, and Death Cab for Cutie, to The Shins, and Bright Eyes.

Multiple locations

Noise Pop Multiple locations This is your chance to see all of SF’s cool indie bands before they’re cool. Really though, pre-super-fame acts through the years have included everyone from The White Stripes, Modest Mouse, and Death Cab for Cutie, to The Shins, and Bright Eyes.

San Francisco's Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 14 Sat

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Yeah, it’s three days before St. Patrick’s Day, but we feel like you’ll see that as a good thing. Also: it's the West Coast’s largest Irish event, and it's the 164th running of the thing. Don't you dare miss this.

Civic Center Plaza

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Civic Center Plaza Yeah, it’s three days before St. Patrick’s Day, but we feel like you’ll see that as a good thing. Also: it's the West Coast’s largest Irish event, and it's the 164th running of the thing. Don't you dare miss this.

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 11 Sat

Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrate Japanese culture and the blooming of the cherry blossoms (/you eating a ton of ramen in honor of the cherry blossoms thing) at one of three remaining Japantowns in the ENTIRE UNITED STATES.

Japantown

Cherry Blossom Festival Japantown Celebrate Japanese culture and the blooming of the cherry blossoms (/you eating a ton of ramen in honor of the cherry blossoms thing) at one of three remaining Japantowns in the ENTIRE UNITED STATES.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 13 Mon

SF Giants Home Opener The World Champion Giants face off against the Not-World Champion Colorado Rockies for their first home game of the season. It's like a regular baseball game, except with way more patriotic bunting.

AT&T Park

SF Giants Home Opener AT&T Park The World Champion Giants face off against the Not-World Champion Colorado Rockies for their first home game of the season. It's like a regular baseball game, except with way more patriotic bunting.

related

7 NorCal winter road trips for non-skiers
San Francisco Carnaval

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 9 Sat

SF International Beer Festival 31 years running, son. Taste beers from over 100 brewers around the world. Bonus points if you try ‘em all.

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

SF International Beer Festival Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion 31 years running, son. Taste beers from over 100 brewers around the world. Bonus points if you try ‘em all.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 17 Sun

Bay to Breakers You can run it. You can (discreetly?) drink it. Just don't forget to wear a costume. (Or that it's happening this day.)

The Embarcadero to Ocean Beach and everywhere in between

Bay to Breakers The Embarcadero to Ocean Beach and everywhere in between You can run it. You can (discreetly?) drink it. Just don't forget to wear a costume. (Or that it's happening this day.)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 23 Sat

Carnaval San Francisco A free two-day event that celebrates Latin American and Caribbean arts and traditions. There’s a parade, tons of live music, and really good food. Also, the four girls pictured above. So. Yeah.

The Mission

Carnaval San Francisco The Mission A free two-day event that celebrates Latin American and Caribbean arts and traditions. There’s a parade, tons of live music, and really good food. Also, the four girls pictured above. So. Yeah.

Flickr/Jenn Vargas

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 1 Mon

Haight Ashbury Street Fair Local food, craft beers, and music performances are all part of this fair that's like Haight St on steroids. Which is a good thing if that's your thing (date TBA).

Haight St

Haight Ashbury Street Fair Haight St Local food, craft beers, and music performances are all part of this fair that's like Haight St on steroids. Which is a good thing if that's your thing (date TBA).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Sat

Union Street Festival The Union Street Festival is getting a makeover this year. Each block will have its own theme and there will be craft beer and wine tasting pavilions with food pairings. So, like the last 38 years, but wayyyyyyyyy better.

Union St

Union Street Festival Union St The Union Street Festival is getting a makeover this year. Each block will have its own theme and there will be craft beer and wine tasting pavilions with food pairings. So, like the last 38 years, but wayyyyyyyyy better.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Sat

North Beach Festival Live entertainment, beer gardens, gourmet food, uh, beer gardens -- if you make one fest this year make it this one. (Or any of the other ones on this list. Maybe this is the year you try to make more than one?)

North Beach

North Beach Festival North Beach Live entertainment, beer gardens, gourmet food, uh, beer gardens -- if you make one fest this year make it this one. (Or any of the other ones on this list. Maybe this is the year you try to make more than one?)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14-Aug 16

Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Free concerts in SF’s Stern Grove, where you can set up a picnic blanket and literally bring any amount of alcohol you can carry down that windy road in. Previous acts include everyone from Huey Lewis to OK Go to the SF Ballet. Lineup announced May 1st.

Stern Grove

Stern Grove Festival’s 78th Season Stern Grove Free concerts in SF’s Stern Grove, where you can set up a picnic blanket and literally bring any amount of alcohol you can carry down that windy road in. Previous acts include everyone from Huey Lewis to OK Go to the SF Ballet. Lineup announced May 1st.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Sat

SF Pride 2015 One of the largest LGBT gatherings in the world and the best parade SF has all year (unless the Giants win the World Series, of course).

Market St and Civic Center

SF Pride 2015 Market St and Civic Center One of the largest LGBT gatherings in the world and the best parade SF has all year (unless the Giants win the World Series, of course).

Fillmore Jazz Festival

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 4-5

Fillmore Jazz Festival One of the largest free jazz festivals on the West Coast lets you enjoy 12 blocks of gourmet food, drinks, art, and, well: jazz, from sunup to sundown.

Fillmore St

Fillmore Jazz Festival Fillmore St One of the largest free jazz festivals on the West Coast lets you enjoy 12 blocks of gourmet food, drinks, art, and, well: jazz, from sunup to sundown.

Flickr/Saket Vora

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Sat

Outside Lands Festival There will definitely be at least five to fifteen bands you want to see at SF’s biggest outdoor three-day music festival (dates TBA).

Golden Gate Park

Outside Lands Festival Golden Gate Park There will definitely be at least five to fifteen bands you want to see at SF’s biggest outdoor three-day music festival (dates TBA).

related

26 Essential SF Dive Bars, and Why You Should Drink in All of Them
Flickr/Matthew Roth

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 13 Sun

49ers first game of the season We don’t know yet if the Niners will be home or away, but we do know that we don't know who their coach will be when they do.

TBD

49ers first game of the season TBD We don’t know yet if the Niners will be home or away, but we do know that we don't know who their coach will be when they do.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 19-Oct 4

 Oktoberfest by the Bay 16 days of non-stop beer drinking and sausage eating. Yup.

Multiple locations

 Oktoberfest by the Bay Multiple locations 16 days of non-stop beer drinking and sausage eating. Yup.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 27 Sun

Folsom Street Fair 400,000 leather and fetish players converge from around the world in this clothing-optional street fair.

Folsom St

Folsom Street Fair Folsom St 400,000 leather and fetish players converge from around the world in this clothing-optional street fair.

Flickr/Bhautik Joshi

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 1 Thu

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass A free festival in Golden Gate Park featuring more than 100 musicians on seven stages, many of whom are definitely hardly, strictly bluegrass (dates TBA).

Golden Gate Park

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Golden Gate Park A free festival in Golden Gate Park featuring more than 100 musicians on seven stages, many of whom are definitely hardly, strictly bluegrass (dates TBA).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 6 Tue

Fleet Week An air show, parade of ships, and a really good excuse to drink on a roof.

Land and air in SF

Fleet Week Land and air in SF An air show, parade of ships, and a really good excuse to drink on a roof.

Flickr/Darren Kumasawa

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 27 Fri

Union Square Tree Lighting SF’s most famous tree gets all lit up for the holidays with lots of fanfare and musical acts.

Union Square

Union Square Tree Lighting Union Square SF’s most famous tree gets all lit up for the holidays with lots of fanfare and musical acts.

Flickr/Steve Rhodes

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 1 Tue

SantaCon Don’t believe the rumors. SantaCon will be back and messier than ever in 2015 (date TBA).

Everywhere

SantaCon Everywhere Don’t believe the rumors. SantaCon will be back and messier than ever in 2015 (date TBA).

Stuff You'll Like