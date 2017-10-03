25 SF Instagrams you need to follow right now

Ah, Instagram. Where we San Franciscans go to post photos that not-so-subtly brag about how much better our lives are than everyone else's. And while it's hard to take a bad picture in SF (because: SF), some Instagrams are better than others. These are those some.
@karlthefog
Duh.
@sfgirlbybay
Other than the awesome fact that this Instagrammer is an SF girl (!) who lives by the bay (!!!), the actual reason to follow her is that she sees things in a pretty cool way that you might not... like how these houses by Ocean Beach look exactly like Neapolitan ice cream.
@lifewithleroy
Looks pretty awesome. Also: Leroy is a dog.
@stevemurkel
You'll tell yourself you're only going to watch one of his Instagram videos. Then you'll actually watch all of his Instagram videos. And you'll be okay with it, 'cause they're incredible.
@kevin
Dude (half) invented Instagram, so for sure his latte art pics are going to be way better than your latte art pics.
@sfinblackandwhite
Things aren't always black and white... except on this Instagram account that captures iconic SF spots in just that.
@aubriepick
Aubrie Pick's food photos laugh in the face of your food photos.
@chris
Yeah, he's the guy who invented the hashtag, but #bigwhoop. We follow him for his gorgeously composed photos.
@josh
Come for the fact that he was Instagram's first hire and takes great pics of SF. Stay for his incredibly lovable dog.
_unlikelyfriends_
It's a cat. And a dog. Who live in San Francisco and love each other. And sometimes wear matching outfits. This one is a no-brainer.
@sonyayu
There's porn and then there's food porn. Which one do you prefer? Ugh, never mind. Just follow this Instagram for lots of good SF food shots.
@rossbphoto
Is Ross the author's brother? Sure. But does he deserve to be on this list because of his beautiful time-lapse photography and cityscapes? Also sure.
@buddyboowaggytails
You already follow Boo on Facebook (RIGHT?), so why not follow Buddy AND Boo on Instagram. That's right: Buddy and Boo are both SF residents. #blessed
@chewbaccasf
It's Chewie, but in SF. You love it.
@nowrongwaysf
This Instagram showcases photographs from Instagrammers who perfectly capture that there's "no wrong way to love SF" (although we prefer to love it with both feet on the ground).
@from_the_source
Michael Lamotte is a Bay Area native who's been shooting food for over 25 years.
@juliegeb
Every photo on this account is of totally mundane stuff -- walls, windows, door handles -- that turn out to be not-actually-that mundane through her lens.
@missionbicycle
Hello, pretty. (And there's a lot more where this one came from.)
@michaelsaltyshorts
He's a freelance photographer and yeah, there are kind of a lot of baby pics lately, but whatever because this dog is just chillin'.
@rayinaction
Ray Chavez is a professional photographer for the Oakland Tribune and his Instagram feed looks it.
@travisjensen
Want a side of SF not often seen on Insta? Follow Travis. Plus, his portraits are some of the best on any social media platform.
@tartinebakery
You might not be able to get up early enough to actually get Tartine's morning buns, but at least you can look at them on Instagram... right?
@sky1ron
Ron Cervi is the news and traffic reporter for KCBS which means one thing: amazing aerial shots of SF.
@ediblesf
The Bay Area food magazine posts drool-worthy food photos. You look like you haven't drooled in a while, why not live a little?
@thesamekz
One of the best (and definitely most colorful) love letters to San Francisco there is.
