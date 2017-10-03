Lifestyle

25 SF Instagrams you need to follow right now

Instagram/travisjensen

Ah, Instagram. Where we San Franciscans go to post photos that not-so-subtly brag about how much better our lives are than everyone else's. And while it's hard to take a bad picture in SF (because: SF), some Instagrams are better than others. These are those some.

Instagram/Karlthefog

@karlthefog

Duh.

Instagram/sfgirlbybay

@sfgirlbybay

Other than the awesome fact that this Instagrammer is an SF girl (!) who lives by the bay (!!!), the actual reason to follow her is that she sees things in a pretty cool way that you might not... like how these houses by Ocean Beach look exactly like Neapolitan ice cream.

Instagram/lifewithleroy

@lifewithleroy

Looks pretty awesome. Also: Leroy is a dog.

Instagram/stevemurkel

@stevemurkel

You'll tell yourself you're only going to watch one of his Instagram videos. Then you'll actually watch all of his Instagram videos. And you'll be okay with it, 'cause they're incredible.

Instagram/kevin

@kevin

Dude (half) invented Instagram, so for sure his latte art pics are going to be way better than your latte art pics.

Instagram/sfinblackandwhite

@sfinblackandwhite

Things aren't always black and white... except on this Instagram account that captures iconic SF spots in just that.

Instagram/aubriepick

@aubriepick

Aubrie Pick's food photos laugh in the face of your food photos.

Instagram/chris

@chris

Yeah, he's the guy who invented the hashtag, but #bigwhoop. We follow him for his gorgeously composed photos.

Instagram/josh

@josh

Come for the fact that he was Instagram's first hire and takes great pics of SF. Stay for his incredibly lovable dog.

Instagram/_unlikelyfriends_

_unlikelyfriends_

It's a cat. And a dog. Who live in San Francisco and love each other. And sometimes wear matching outfits. This one is a no-brainer.

Instagram/sonyayu

@sonyayu

There's porn and then there's food porn. Which one do you prefer? Ugh, never mind. Just follow this Instagram for lots of good SF food shots.

Instagram/rossbphoto

@rossbphoto

Is Ross the author's brother? Sure. But does he deserve to be on this list because of his beautiful time-lapse photography and cityscapes? Also sure.

Instagram/buddyboowaggytails

@buddyboowaggytails

You already follow Boo on Facebook (RIGHT?), so why not follow Buddy AND Boo on Instagram. That's right: Buddy and Boo are both SF residents. #blessed

Instagram/chewbaccasf

@chewbaccasf

It's Chewie, but in SF. You love it.

Instagram/nowrongwaysf

@nowrongwaysf

This Instagram showcases photographs from Instagrammers who perfectly capture that there's "no wrong way to love SF" (although we prefer to love it with both feet on the ground).

Instagram/from_the_source

@​from_the_source

Michael Lamotte is a Bay Area native who's been shooting food for over 25 years.

Instagram/juliegeb

@juliegeb

Every photo on this account is of totally mundane stuff -- walls, windows, door handles -- that turn out to be not-actually-that mundane through her lens.

Instagram/missionbicycle

@missionbicycle

Hello, pretty. (And there's a lot more where this one came from.)

Instagram/michaelsaltyshorts

@​michaelsaltyshorts

He's a freelance photographer and yeah, there are kind of a lot of baby pics lately, but whatever because this dog is just chillin'.

Instagram/rayinaction

@rayinaction

Ray Chavez is a professional photographer for the Oakland Tribune and his Instagram feed looks it.

Instagram/travisjensen

@travisjensen

Want a side of SF not often seen on Insta? Follow Travis. Plus, his portraits are some of the best on any social media platform.

Instagram/tartinebakery

@tartinebakery

You might not be able to get up early enough to actually get Tartine's morning buns, but at least you can look at them on Instagram... right?

Instagram/sky1ron

@sky1ron

Ron Cervi is the news and traffic reporter for KCBS which means one thing: amazing aerial shots of SF.

Instagram/ediblesf

@​ediblesf

The Bay Area food magazine posts drool-worthy food photos. You look like you haven't drooled in a while, why not live a little?

Instagram/thesamekz

@thesamekz

One of the best (and definitely most colorful) love letters to San Francisco there is.

