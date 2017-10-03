Lifestyle

But which Bay Bridgepocalypse alternative sucks the least??

By Published On 08/30/2013 By Published On 08/30/2013
Bay Bridgepocalypse travel alternatives
jitze

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

In case you receive all of your vital news from an online men's magazine (which, really guys, you probably shouldn't), the Bay Bridge is closed this Labor Day weekend (also, there's some stuff going on in Syria you should probs pay attention to). So, to help you get from the East Bay to SF and vice versa, we've compiled your alternative options (San Mateo Bridge, the ferry, BART, swimming...), and weighed the pros and cons of each

The Golden Gate Bridge Why it's the best alternative: It's possibly the most iconic landmark in the entire world, and probably the easiest route to go for Marin and the upper East Bay. Why it's the worst alternative: They recently replaced all of their toll workers with an automated computer system, stripping the Bay Area workforce of dozens of (awful) human jobs

The San Mateo Bridge Why it's the best alternative: Sure, it's a lot less glamorous than the GG, but if you happen to be coming in from most parts of Oakland, this is probably your best bet, plus it looks like you're driving on the water! Why it's the worst alternative: Oh my god cars can't drive on the water we're gonna drown

The Ferry Why it's the best alternative: Leaves from several points all around the Bay (yay Jack London Square, kinda!), plus you've got a leisurely boat ride for your commute... Why it's the worst alternative: ... that happens to be packed with a million strangers, plus it kiiind of reminds you of that scene from The Dark Knight

Tideline Why it's the best alternative: You will absolutely feel like the coolest guy around when you and a couple friends beat the system by ordering a water taxi that'll drive you from port to port in style. Why it's the worst alternative: Well, it's not exactly the least expensive option, but it's certainly not the most expensive. Either way, you may have to fight other people for their limited boats.

Sea Lion
Fantasy Junction

The Sea Lion
Why it's the best alternative: Because you get to prove anyone who didn't take the San Mateo Bridge totally wrong. Cars can drive on water, idiots.
Why it's the worst alternative: ...We got nothing.

SFO to OAK
Why it's the best alternative: What's more convenient than the modern luxury that is flight?
Why it's the worst alternative: Sure, you'll have to BART to the airport, Caltrain from BART, then fly needlessly to a connection city (Portland appears to be a nice choice), then fly back and BART again, but it's all worth it for the low price of... $1000.

Swimming
Why it's the best alternative: You'll get a great workout!
Why it's the worst alternative: You will also probably die.

BART
jlogs40

BART
Why it's the best alternative: Ugh. If you must.
Why it's the worst alternative: Just... don't sit down.

Stuff You'll Like