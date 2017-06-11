Lifestyle

A sexy, fifties-themed partay in SoMa

Because you've been Joansing for a good excuse to combine your love of cartoons with drinking Manhattans in a museum, you're gonna wanna hit up this 60yrs-of-MAD-Magazine-celebrating fete tonight at TCAM. Themed after a certain revolves-around-an-advertising-agency show set in the 1960s, the party'll feature dapper dudes pouring the aforementioned cocktails, artists rendering you old-school newspaper ad-style, and, if you and a friend Don period attire, a 2-for-1 entry -- likely because they Peggyed you as someone who likes a good deal.

