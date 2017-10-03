Lifestyle

Can You Solve This BART Station Emoji Quiz?

By Published On 07/14/2015 By Published On 07/14/2015

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

Because words are apparently very hard, emojis are increasingly becoming a primary means of communication, especially when you're trying to tell your buddy to smoke a cigarette with the dolphin by the American flag. Just how well do you know your emojis, though? To find out, we put together this little BART Station Emoji Quiz, wherein we provided a string of emojis, and you need to figure out which BART station they're referring to.

And because we're feeling super generous, we've already given you the answer to the first one above. Hit us with your best guesses for the rest in the comments, on Twitter, or on Facebook, and we'll release the answers soon.

Related

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map

related

The 10 worst people on BART

related

18 Bay Area Public Transit Hacks

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Grant Marek is Thrillist's Senior Cities Director and he's pretty sure people are going to have trouble with No. 10. Ask him for hints on Twitter at @grant_marek.

Stuff You'll Like