Vote: SF Neighborhood Tournament reaches Final Four

Editor's Note: Voting for the Final Four is closed, but you can get in on the Championship Round right here.
Things are getting ugly in the first-ever San Francisco Neighborhood Tournament. Our first one seed fell yesterday in the Elite Eight with top-ranked SOMA narrowly getting ousted by two-seed Russian Hill. Crazier still, the Marina baaaaaaaaarely beat upstart three-seed Dogpatch.
Three of the four top seeds are still standing though -- the Marina, The Mission, and Hayes Valley -- with the first two going head-to-head in what should be an epic battle, and Hayes Valley trying to beat back the suddenly surging Russian Hill. Vote for the best hoods by 6pm PST here, and then check back tomorrow to see who lands in the title match.