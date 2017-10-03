Lifestyle

Someone is literally giving away free money in SF, LA, and NYC

By Published On 05/28/2014 By Published On 05/28/2014
flickr/JR

Yes, you read that headline correctly — apparently the kinda-loaded Twitter user @hiddencash has been stashing $100 bills all around San Francisco, then leaving clues as to where to find them on his feed. Drops happen with wealth-sucking regularity, and there are even photos to help you along. They've even got plans to expand to NYC (next month) and LA (next weekend). So, uh... why are you still here??

