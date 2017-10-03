Lifestyle

Only in SF: How to private-plane it to a party in Vegas this Friday

Las Vegas
Picture by Moyan Brenn on Flickr

Okay. So. You can read about this in more detail here, but basically, our best friends at Crowdtilt just scored us two seats on a private plane that'll take us to Vegas this Friday for an overnight party in the Palms' Sky Villa suite... complete with a four-hour open bar, DJ set, and a pool. And we've decided to not go, and instead, hook you up, because we're totally selfless (/don't wanna miss the new Hart of Dixie!!!).

So, what do you need to do other than pack your swim trunks and party hat? Just tweet THIS, and we'll pick a winner by tonight.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor, and really wishes he were eligible to win this contest. Follow him on Twitter.

